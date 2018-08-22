Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s some live music around you this weekend.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Thursday
Messenger Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at at the aerie on Thursday nights; non-members are always welcome.
This week, Messenger Band will take the stage. Messenger Band is a rock outfit that puts their powerful male and female vocals to classic and current hits at venues from Englewood to St. Petersburg.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio at 5 O’Clock Club
Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio play bluesy rock with soulful vocals.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Friday. 5 O’Clock Club, 1930 Hillview St., Sarasota. No cover. facebook.com/5oclockclub.
Terry Helm at Bunny and Pirates on Tap
Terry Helm plays solo acoustic shows spanning country, southern rock and blues rock.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Cortez. No cover. facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.
Charlie Morris Band at Cortez Clam Factory
The Charlie Morris Band plays skillful southern blues.
Details: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday. Cortez Clam Factory, 10104 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. No cover. clamfactory.com.
Kettle of Fish at Cortez Kitchen
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. thecortezkitchen.com.
Glass Onion Beatles Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
If you enjoy the music of The Beatles, you can’t go wrong with Glass Onion Beatles Band.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Homecookin’ Band at Peggy’s Corral
Homecookin’ Band is a four-piece jam band that plays rhythm and blues, southern rock and more.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover. peggyscorral.net.
Rye Road at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse
Rye Road has an energetic country rock sound.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. 19 E. Road, Sarasota. No cover. stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.
The Romantics at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, $10. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
Saturday
Hatley Band at Cha Cha Coconuts
Hatley Band plays original country music, plus favorites from the rock, country and oldies catalog that crowds can sing along to.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Cha Cha Coconuts, 417 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota. No cover. chacha-coconuts.com.
Concrete Edgar at Drift Inn
Southern and classic rock band Concrete Edgar is a regular fixture at Drift Inn on Bradenton Beach.
Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. 941-778-9088.
TH&C at Gulf Drive Cafe and Kokonut Hut
TH&C is an acoustic duo who performs acoustic rock, Jimmy Buffet favorites, oldies, country and some original music, too.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Gulf Drive Cafe and Kokonut Hut, 900 Gulf Drive N., Bradenton Beach. No cover. gulfdrivetiki.com.
Ari and the Alibis at Motorworks Brewing
Ari and the Alibis have a funky fusion sound that combines jazz, blues, funk, soul and rock into a robust mix.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. motorworksbrewing.com.
Vinyl Lovers Trio at The Starlite Room
Vinyl Lovers Trio is a family band that plays jazz, blues, top hits and more.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. The Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. No cover. starlitesrq.com.
Sunday
Truality at Blue Rooster
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. blueroostersrq.com.
Memphis Rub Band at Clancy’s
Clancy’s has live music every night of the week. This Sunday, Memphis Rub Band takes the stage. Memphis Rub Band is a four-piece specializing in blues, R&B and rock and roll.
Details: 5-9 p.m. Sunday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. clancysirishsportspub.com.
Natalie Wendel Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Natalie Wendel Quartet plays jazz featuring bass, drums, guitar, saxophone and vocals.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
