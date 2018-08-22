It’s your weekend. Here are some fun things to do around Bradenton to help you make plans.

SHARE COPY LINK A new installation at The Ringling, titled VOLUMES, connects sight and sound in a stunning way. Musicians from across the country are coming to perform in the room during a month-long showcase, which runs August 12 through September 9, 2018.

VOLUMES at The Ringling

VOLUMES is a temporary installation at The Ringling that combines sight and sound in a stunning way. Percussionists are coming from all over the community and the country to play on a special drum set that triggers the lights to dance in a specially created room.

Regular performances are held twice daily and are included with museum admission.

Details: Daily performances at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Sept. 9. The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $10-$25. ringling.org.

Meanwhile, every Thursday night, a different featured drummer performs in a special ticketed event. This week, it’s Brian Blade, an accomplished jazz musician.

Details: 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $15, or $5 with a student ID. ringling.org.

Darwin's Summadayze IPA is available on draft in the taproom and on store shelves throughout Florida. Darwin Brewing Co.

Darwin Comedy Showcase

The Darwin Brewing Unbottled Comedy Showcase is Friday in the brewery’s taproom. The event is hosted by local comedian Rayko Basic and features Florida comedic talent.

Details: 8-9:30 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. Free. darwinbrewingco.com.

A Bradentucky Bombers home game is scheduled for Saturday at the Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex. Bradentucky Bombers

Bombers vs. Hunnies

The Bradentucky Bombers face off against the All City Roller Hunnies from Lake City on Saturday at the Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex.

Grab a seat in the bleachers or bring a folding chair to get up close to the action.

Beer will be available at the venue’s sports bar and at beer stands inside the rink (cash only at the beer stands).

The Bombers will hang out for a meet and greet at the Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex Sports Bar after the game.

Details: 5 p.m. Saturday. Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex, 5309 29th St. E., Ellenton. $6-$12. bradentuckybombers.com.

Mixon Fruit Farms is best known for its fancy fruit, gift shop and as a special events venue. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Antiques, arts and crafts

The Mixon Fruit Farms monthly public fair features vendors of all kinds. Add a ride on the Orange Blossom Tram; it’s $5 for kids and $10 for adults.

Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Mixon Fruit Farms, 2525 27th St. E., Bradenton. Free. mixon.com.

ZOOperstars!, a traveling comedic act featuring inflatable characters, will stop at LECOM Park this Saturday for a fan appreciation night hosted by the Bradenton Marauders. Marty Morrow A Plus Pro Photo

Marauders fan night

There’s one last run of home games for the Bradenton Marauders before the close of the 2018 Florida State League season.

On Saturday, the Marauders will host fan appreciation night at LECOM Park featuring ZOOperstars!

ZOOperstars! is a traveling comedic act performed by inflatable characters with names such as Clammy Sosa and Shark McGwire. Raffles and postgame fireworks are also on tap.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Bradenton Marauders vs. Dunedin Blue Jays, LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. $6-$10. 941-747-3031. bradentonmarauders.com.

Yappy Hour

Anna Maria Oyster Bar is partnering with the Humane Society of Manatee County to celebrate International Dog Day on Sunday.

Well-behaved dogs and their owners are invited to hang out on the patio. The Humane Sociey will be on site collecting new dog supplies; donors will get $5 of any appetizer with the purchase of an entree.

Details: 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Anna Maria Oyster Bar Landside, 6906 14th St. W., Cortez. oysterbar.net.

941 Artisan Lofts in Bradenton is hosting a pop-up market on Sunday, August 24 featuring locally crafted goods, live music and a food truck. 941 Artisan Lofts

941 Pop Up Shop

941 Artisan Lofts is part boutique, part craft station. The shop’s wares include upcycled, refurbished and hand-made items.

On Sunday, the shop will host a pop-up event featuring indoor and outdoor vendors with a food truck, live music and raffles.

Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. 941 Artisan Lofts, 5905 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. Free. 941artisanlofts.com.