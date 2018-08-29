Do you have Labor Day weekend plans around Bradenton? Let us help you out with that.

Thom Dillman of the Bradenton Elks dressed as Elvis at a past “Endless Summer Weekend.” Bradenton Herald file photo

Endless summer with the Bradenton Elks

The Bradenton Elks will host three nights of food, drink, entertainment and games this Labor Day weekend.

“Endless Summer Weekend” raises funds for the Harry Anna Trust Fund, which supports youth and veteran services in Florida.

There will be carnival games and Italian ice for kids, and casino games and jello shots for adults all weekend long, plus a silent auction.

The event kicks off with a clam bake on Saturday night. For your entree, choose between a whole Maine lobster or one pound of shrimp. Either dish comes with one pound of clams and sides ($20 per ticket).

Sunday features burgers and hot dogs all day for $5, plus a live play. There are 200 tickets available for the play at $10 a ticket.

Monday, the Elks will host Hawaiian pork roast ($15 per ticket) and a cheesecake contest, so bust out the baking pans.

Buy an advance pass for all three days for $40.

Details: 2-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 4-7 p.m. Monday. Bradenton Elks Lodge, 2511 75th St. W., Bradenton. Call 941-792-1511 for tickets and information.

Labor Day Bash at Birdrock

If you are looking to avoid the crowds this Labor Day weekend, Village of the Arts might be a good place to hang out.

Birdrock Taco Shack will host its third annual Labor Day Bash on Monday. The event features live music from local musicians, outdoor grilling and the usual menu of innovative tacos and craft beer.

Details: Noon-5 p.m. Monday. Birdrock Taco Shack, 1004 10th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. 941-545-9966. birdrocktacoshack.com.

Haunted hike

Hike it Florida will lead a walk through Bradenton with a haunted twist.

Explore hidden corners of downtown Bradenton as guides share documented and personal experiences of the historical area, and possibly catch a glimpse of the town’s “former residents.”

Details: 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Hike begins at Manatee County Public Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton. $15. Pre-registration required. Sign up at hikeitflorida.com.

Reggae at the lake

The Bradenton-Sarasota area is getting a new music festival, and it happens this Labor Day weekend.

Reggae Pon Di Lake is an afternoon music festival at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota featuring locally and nationally renowned reggae bands. Grammy-award-winning Mykal Rose will headline.

The event is all-ages and includes food trucks, a kids’ play area and pedal boat and kayak rentals.

Details: 2-9 p.m. Saturday. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. $30-$70. osfestmusic.com.

VOLUMES at The Ringling

VOLUMES is a temporary installation at The Ringling that combines sight and sound in a stunning way.

Percussionists are coming from all over the community and the country to play on a special drum set that triggers the lights to dance in a specially created room.

Regular performances are held twice daily and are included with museum admission.

Details: Daily performances at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Sept. 9. The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $10-$25. ringling.org.

Becoming Dr. Ruth

Everyone knows Dr. Ruth for her witty and helpful advice on sensitive subjects, but how did she become a cultural fixture?

“Becoming Dr. Ruth” answers that question with a humorous, honest and uplifting look at Dr. Ruth’s life.

The one-woman show runs through Sept. 9 at Manatee Performing Arts Center.

Details: Aug. 30-Sept. 9. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $27. 941-748-5875. manateeperformingartscenter.com.

Over the Skyway: Summer Rum Festival

The sixth annual Summer of Rum Festival happens Saturday and Sunday in downtown Tampa.

Taste from a list of more than 40 rum drinks, listen to live music and see a fireworks show.

This year’s headliners are Sugar Ray on Saturday and The Wailers on Sunday.

Details: Noon-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N. Ashley Dr., Tampa. $15-$75. summerofrumfest.com.