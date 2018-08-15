Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s some live music near you this weekend.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.

Thursday

The Fabulous Two Tones at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Warm up for the weekend with live music at at the aerie on Thursday nights; non-members are always welcome.

This week, Ricky and Franky, a.k.a. The Fabulous Two Tones, will take the stage. The rock n’ roll duo has opened for The Beach Boys and The Turtles, among others.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

Ben Katzman’s DeGreaser at Jerk Dog Records

Ben Katzman’s DeGreaser is a Miami band with a loud and spirited sound and a stage presence that takes shows to a new level.

Satire and a solid garage rock approach are apparent on songs such as “Record Store Babe” and “Kool is the Rool.”

Let’s hope that Village of the Arts is ready to shred. Local band Ugly Couple will follow.

Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday. Jerk Dog Records, 1119 12th St. W., Bradenton. No cover; donation collected for bands. facebook.com/jerkdogrecords.

Betty Fox Band at Blue Rooster

Betty Fox’s live performance draws from her background in gospel and passion for soul music, and she is backed up by a skillful band.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Friday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. blueroostersrq.com.

Koko and Karma Duo at Bunny and Pirates on Tap

Koko Ray and Karma of Koko Ray and The Keepers will play their blend of acoustic music in the beer garden at Bunny and Pirates.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Cortez. No cover. facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.

Ari and the Alibis at Caddy’s at the Pointe

Ari and the Alibis have a funky fusion sound that combines jazz, blues, funk, soul and rock into a robust mix.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Caddy’s at the Point, 801 Riverside Dr. E., Bradenton. No cover. caddysatthepointe.com.

Renesito from Cuba at Cask and Ale and Kitchen

Guitar player Renesito Avich plays Cuban classics with elegance and occasionally rounds out his sound with a little help from a loop pedal.

Details: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Cask and Ale and Kitchen, 1548 Main St., Sarasota. No cover. caskalekitchen.com.

Michael Mac Band at Darwin Brewing

Michael Mac has a long history as a touring and local musician. His current band plays bluesy rock influenced by the likes of Led Zeppelin.

Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. darwinbrewingco.com.

Kathy and Paul at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, $10. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

Saturday

Summer jazz at Copa Moca

Copa Moca in Village of the Arts continues its summer jazz series with some neighborhood talent. This session will feature Pat Gannon on trumpet and flugelhorn, Don Colladay on upright bass and Jim Lemli on electric guitar.

Details: 8-10 p.m. Saturday. Copa Moca, 1506 13th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. copamoca.com.

TH&C at Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar

TH&C is an acoustic duo who performs acoustic rock, Jimmy Buffet favorites, oldies, country and some original music, too.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar, 4628 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. swordfishgrillcortez.com.

Justin Kaiser at The Good Liquid Brewing Co.

Justin Kaiser is a singer-songwriter from Sarasota who plays catchy and original indie rock.

Details: 8-10 p.m. Saturday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

Vinyl Lovers Trio at The Starlite Room

Vinyl Lovers Trio is a family band that plays jazz, blues, top hits and more.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. The Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. No cover. starlitesrq.com.

Mumbo Jumbo at JR’s Old Packinghouse Cafe

Mumbo Jumbo is a four-piece covering blues, Americana, rockabilly and classics.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. JR’s Old Packinghouse Cafe, 987 S. Packinghouse Rd., Sarasota. No cover. packinghousecafe.com.

RJ Howson at Blue Marlin AMI

RJ Howson is a blues rocker who got his start in the blues clubs of Chicago before making Florida his home.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Marlin AMI, 121 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. bluemarlinami.com.

Sunday

Jack Tamburine at Clancy’s

Clancy’s has live music every night of the week. This Sunday, the Jack Tamburine Band takes the stage. The two-piece lends their lively sound to country and rock favorites.

Details: 5-9 p.m. Sunday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. clancysirishsportspub.com.

Bodie Valdez at Cortez Clam Factory

Bodie Valdez is a solo singer and guitarist performing blues and folk.

Details: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Cortez Clam Factory, 10104 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton. No cover. clamfactory.com.

Natalie Wendel Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant

The Natalie Wendel Quartet plays jazz featuring bass, drums, guitar, saxophone and vocals.

Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.