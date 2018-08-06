Bob Dylan is headed to Sarasota, five more Florida cities this fall

The one and only Bob Dylan is headed to Florida this fall.
The last time Dylan visited was 2016.
This tour includes stops in six Florida cities, including a show on Oct. 21 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and can be purchased at vanwezel.org/boxoffice or by calling 941-953-3368.
Dylan’s other Florida dates are:
▪ Oct. 20 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater
▪ Oct. 23 at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers
▪ Oct. 24 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale
▪ Oct. 26 at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando
See the full list of tour dates at bobdylan.com/on-tour.
