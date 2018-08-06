Bob Dylan performs in 2010 in London.
Bob Dylan performs in 2010 in London. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire TNS
Bob Dylan performs in 2010 in London. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire TNS

Entertainment

Bob Dylan is headed to Sarasota, five more Florida cities this fall

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

August 06, 2018 03:04 PM

The one and only Bob Dylan is headed to Florida this fall.

The last time Dylan visited was 2016.

This tour includes stops in six Florida cities, including a show on Oct. 21 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and can be purchased at vanwezel.org/boxoffice or by calling 941-953-3368.

Dylan’s other Florida dates are:

Oct. 20 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater

Oct. 23 at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers

Oct. 24 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale

Oct. 26 at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando

See the full list of tour dates at bobdylan.com/on-tour.

  Comments  