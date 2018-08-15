Looking for something to do around Bradenton this weekend? Here are some ideas.

Pier 22 Restaurant in Bradenton has a Wednesday evening free drink promotion running now through Sept. 30. Pier 22 Restaurant

Humpday helper

Pier 22 is offering a free cocktails on Wednesday nights now through Sept. 30.

All you have to do to earn your sip is share a photo of the sunset on Manatee River using the hashtag #Pier22Sunsets.

The drink is fittingly called Manatee Sunset, and it’s made with tequila, a house made sour mix and a splash of grenadine.

Details: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30. Pier 22 Restaurant, 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton. Purchase required; one free drink per guest over 21. Call 941-748-8087 or visit pier22dining.com.

Ben Katzman of Ben Katzman’s DeGreaser, a Miami-based band heading to Bradenton for a Friday night performance at Jerk Dog Records. Ben Katzman's DeGreaser

Degrease your ears at Jerk Dog Records

Ben Katzman’s DeGreaser is a Miami band with a loud and spirited sound and a stage presence that takes its shows to a new level.

Satire and a solid garage rock approach are apparent on songs like “Record Store Babe” and “Kool is the Rool.”

Let’s hope that Village of the Arts is ready to shred. Local band Ugly Couple will follow.

Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday. Jerk Dog Records, 1119 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free; donation collected for bands. Call 941-243-7426. facebook.com/jerkdogrecords.

Bear-shaped plastic honey jars filled with raw honey from the Pure Florida Apiary of Bradenton. Bradenton Herald file photo

Wind down your summer at Jenning’s Arcade

The monthly summer market at Jenning’s Arcade happens this Thursday in downtown Bradenton.

Browse local shops such as Pure Florida Honey Company and Unique Boutique, plus shop guest vendors selling everything from crafts to baked goods.

Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday. Jenning’s Arcade, 417 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Call 941-896-5450 or visit facebook.com/shopoldmain.

A flapjack kalanchoe succulent. Lezlie Sterling TNS

Succulent session

If you don’t have much of a green thumb, there might still be a plant for you. Succulent care is pretty easy to master.

Bradenton nursery Plant Place offers frequent classes on plants and decorating with plants.

Details: 10-11 a.m. Saturday. The Plant Place, 6611 14th St. W., Bradenton. $25; reservation required. Call 941-753-6611 or visit plantplace.com.

“Newsies” will be performed from Aug. 9-26 at the Manatee Performing Arts Center. Michael Fults

‘Newsies’ at MPAC

“Newsies” is a new Disney play about paper boys on strike, and Manatee Performing Arts Center is one of the first venues to stage it.

Details: Through Aug. 26. Manatee Performing Arts Center, Stone Hall, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $27-$40. Call 941-748-5875 or visit manateeperformingartscenter.com.

Drink up and stand up at Motorworks

Motorworks Brewing will host a four-act comedy night this Saturday. The featured funny people are Catherine Maloney, Heather Campese, Kevin Taylor and Johnny B. (of the Johnny B. Show on 102.5 FM).

Details: 9-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. $14-$18. Ages 21 and up. Call 941-567-6218 or visit motorworksbrewing.com.