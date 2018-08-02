Pedro Arevalo, bass player and vocalist in the Dickey Betts Band, will perform at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse this Saturday.
Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s some live music near you this weekend.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.

Friday

Clover’s Revenge at Cafe in the Park

Clover’s Revenge is a three-piece band featuring guitar, drum and mandolin that describes themselves as “an Irish band with a punk rock soul.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover. cafeinthepark.org.

Messenger Band at Cortez Kitchen

Messenger Band is a rock outfit that puts its powerful dual vocals to classic and current hits at venues from Englewood to St. Petersburg.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. thecortezkitchen.com.

Laurie and Rusty Wright Duo at Darwin Brewing

Couple Laurie and Rusty Wright have a full band, but they also perform as a guitar-driven duo with a flair for roots rock.

Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. darwinbrewingco.com.

Skip Eaton at Harry’s Grill

Skip Eaton is a one-man-band playing blues and classic rock backed by his own prerecorded tracks.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Harry’s Grill, 9903 Gulf Dr., Anna Maria. No cover. harrysgrillami.com.

Billy Lyon at JDub’s Brewing Company

Billy Lyon covers recognizable music from almost any genre with his guitar and solo vocals.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. 1215 Mango Ave., Sarasota. No cover. jdubsbrewing.com.

Florida Mountain Boys at JR’s Old Packinghouse Cafe

The Florida Mountain Boys play original bluegrass, pure and simple.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. JR’s Old Packinghouse Cafe, 987 S. Packinghouse Rd., Sarasota. No cover. packinghousecafe.com.

Andres Colin at Lazy Parrot Patio Bar and Grill

Andres Colin is a singer-songwriter who combines Latin American rhythms and American beats to create a unique sound. He sings in English and Spanish.

Details: 5-9 p.m. Friday. Lazy Parrot Patio Bar and Grill, 3602 Webber St., Sarasota. No cover. lazyparrot.net.

Lisa Ridings Band at Mattison’s

Lisa Ridings Band plays high energy dance music.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.

Bedlam at Peggy’s Corral

Bedlam is a three-piece classic rock and R&B cover band.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover. peggyscorral.net.

Saturday

Justin Layman at The Good Liquid Brewing Co.

Justin Layman is a singer-songwriter who combines elements of folk, rock and R&B.

Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. Free. thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

Koko and Karma Duo at Bunny and Pirates on Tap

Koko Ray and Karma of Koko Ray and The Keepers will play their blend of acoustic music in the beer garden at Bunny and Pirates.

Details: 6 p.m. Saturday. Bunnay and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Cortez. No cover. facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.

Pedro Arevalo at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse

Pedro Arevalo plays bass and sings in the Dickey Betts Band, and his solo music is not too shabby either.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. 19 E. Road, Sarasota. No cover. stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.

Kettle of Fish at Motorworks Brewing

Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. motorworksbrewing.com.

Sunday

Blues to Blackstreet at The Clam on 59th

Blues to Blackstreet plays blues featuring guitar, vocals and saxaphone.

Details: 4-7 p.m. Sunday. The Clam on 59th, 1830 59th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. facebook.com/TheClamOn59th.

Ship of Fools at Fogartyville

Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band. They will play Sunday as part of the 10th annual Very Merry Jerry Day hosted by WSLR 96.5. Americana band The Stumble Creek Station and the Al Fuller Band will also play.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Sunday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $12 advance, $15 day of show. Students: Half-price. Children 12 and under: Free. 941-587-6544. wslr.org.

Natalie Wendel Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant

The Natalie Wendel Quartet plays jazz featuring bass, drums, guitar, saxophone and vocals.

Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.

Hatley Band at Siesta Key Oyster Bar

Hatley Band plays original country music, plus favorites from the rock, country and oldies catalog that crowds can sing along to.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Sunday. Siesta Key Oyster Bar, 5238 Ocean Blvd., Sarasota. No cover. skob.com.

