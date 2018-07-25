Listen up: Here’s where you can hear live music this weekend in the Bradenton area

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Friday
Messenger Band at The Banana Factory
Messenger Band is a rock outfit that puts their powerful male and female vocal duo to classic and current hits at venues from Englewood to St. Petersburg.
Details: 9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m. Friday. The Banana Factory, 6916 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. thebananafactory.com.
Katalyst at Peggy’s Corral
Katalyst is a four-piece band that covers rock and metal hits from ’70s to today.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover. peggyscorral.net.
Ellie Lee Band at Blue Rooster
Ellie Lee and her band give rock and blues classics a new spin, and Lee’s blazing guitar playing is not to be missed.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Friday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. blueroostersrq.com.
Tim Chandler at The Clam on 59th
Tim Chandler plays classic rock, country, oldies and blues.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. The Clam on 59th, 1830 59th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. facebook.com/TheClamOn59th.
Kettle of Fish at Cortez Kitchen
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. thecortezkitchen.com.
Saturday
Trevor Bystrom at Darwin Brewing
Trevor Bystrom plays original acoustic music on multiple stringed instruments including slide guitar, 12-string guitar and the African harp.
Details: 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. darwinbrewingco.com.
Concrete Edgar at Drift Inn
Southern and classic rock band Concrete Edgar is a regular fixture at Drift Inn on Bradenton Beach.
Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. 941-778-9088
Koko and Karma Duo at Bunny and Pirates on Tap
Koko Ray and Karma of Koko Ray and The Keepers will play their blend of acoustic music in the beer garden at Bunny and Pirates.
Details: 6 p.m. Saturday. Bunnay and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Cortez. No cover. facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.
Memphis Rub Band at The Freckled Fin
Memphis Rub Band is a four-piece specializing in blues, R&B and rock and roll.
Details: 8 p.m.-midnight. Saturday. The Freckled Fin Restaurant and Public House, 5337 Gulf Dr. #600, Holmes Beach. No cover. freckledfin.com.
Yesterdayze at Motorworks Brewing
Yesterdayze plays ‘60s hits, including everything from Motown to British Invasion.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. motorworksbrewing.com.
Michael J. Weiss Trio at The Good Liquid Brewing Co.
Michael J. Weiss is a local singer-songwriter known for live performance and storytelling which help showcase his original songs. The trio will play during Good Liquid’s first food truck rally this Saturday.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. Free. thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
TH&C at Gulf Drive Cafe and Kokonut Hut
TH&C pulls from a wide array of genres including acoustic, rock, country and reggae.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Gulf Drive Cafe and Kokonut Hut, 900 Gulf Drive N., Bradenton Beach. No cover. gulfdrivetiki.com.
Sunday
Chad Conte at Lazy Parrot Patio Bar and Grill
Chad Conte plays the saxophone solo and in musical groups throughout central Florida.
Details: 5-9 p.m. Sunday. Lazy Parrot Patio Bar and Grill, 3602 Webber St., Sarasota. No cover. lazyparrot.net.
Debbie Keeton Jazz Quartet at Mattison’s
The Debbie Keeton Jazz Quartet is at Mattison’s City Grille in downtown Sarasota every Sunday.
Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. Mattison’s City Grille, 1 N. Lemon Ave. Sarasota. No cover. mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille.
Memphis Rub at Clancy’s Irish Pub
Clancy’s Irish Pub has live music every night of the week. This Sunday, Memphis Rub takes the stage. The four-piece specializes in blues, R&B and rock and roll.
Details: 5-9 p.m. Sunday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. clancysirishsportspub.com.
