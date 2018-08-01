This weekend in Bradenton: Here are some suggestions for fun things to do near you.

Condiment class
Condiments: They make good food taste better and save the food that isn’t so great.
The Folk School at Florida Maritime Museum is offering a class where you and yours can learn to make fermented condiments from scratch, including salsa, hot sauce and honey garlic sauce.
Students get to take home a condiment at the end of the night. Pre-registration required.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez. $35. 941-708-6121. floridafolkschool.org.
Summer Art Walk
Village of the Arts Art Walk has an appropriate theme for the month of August: “Summer Sizzles.”
Cool off in a crafty way with a stroll through the Village on Friday or Saturday. See the work of local artists working in all mediums, grab a bite at one of the Village’s many restaurants, hear live music and explore the healing arts.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. villageofthearts.com.
Marauders at home
Summer is running out, and it wouldn’t be complete without at least one trip to the ballpark.
The Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders are playing at home all weekend. Saturday is Back to School Night at LECOM Park, and the first 500 kids ages 12 and under will receive a free backpack.
It’s also Nickelodeon Night, so look for appearances by Spongebob, Patrick and Squidward.
Fireworks will follow the game.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. $6-$10. 941-747-3031. bradentonmarauders.com.
Health fair
The Bradenton Dream Center will hold a free back-to-school health fair this weekend. The event includes lunch, health workshops, health screenings and a free backpack for the first 300 elementary-age children.
Details: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. The Bradenton Dream Center, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free. thebradentondreamcenter.org.
Bayshore Gardens on display
An exhibit exploring the architecture and history of the Bayshore Gardens area will open Thursday in the Eaton Room at Manatee County Public Library.
The exhibit will remain on display until early 2019.
Thursday’s reception includes doughnuts and coffee.
Details: 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Manatee County Public Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton. Free. 941-748-5555. mymanatee.org.
Very Merry Jerry Day
Sarasota’s community radio station, 96.5 WSLR, will celebrate Jerry Garcia and the music of The Grateful Dead on Sunday with the 10th annual Very Merry Jerry Day.
Deadheads (and regular heads) are encouraged to bring shirts and chairs for tie-dying and hula hoops for dancing.
Ship of Fools, a Grateful Dead cover band, will play, as well as Americana band The Stumble Creek Station and the Al Fuller Band.
Vendors and kids’ activities will be on site. Coolers not permitted.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Sunday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $12 advance, $15 day of show. Students: Half-price. Children 12 and under: Free. 941-587-6544. wslr.org.
Over the Skyway: Clyde Butcher at the Dali
Renowned Florida nature photographer Clyde Butcher took a little trip across the Atlantic to photograph Salvador Dali’s homeland of Spain.
The stunning results of his pilgrimage are on display now through Nov. 25 at The Dali.
Discounted tickets are available from 5-8 p.m. on Thursdays.
Details: Through Nov. 25. The Dali Museum, 1 Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. $8-$24. 727-823-3767. thedali.org.
Comments