Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s some live music near you this weekend.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Friday
Acoustic Thunder at The Freckled Fin
Acoustic Thunder plays from a repertoire spanning seven decades of hit songs.
Details: 8 p.m.-midnight. The Freckled Fin Restaurant and Public House, 5337 Gulf Dr. #600, Holmes Beach. No cover. freckledfin.com.
Lisa Ridings Band at Mattison’s
Lisa Ridings Band plays high energy dance music.
Details: 7 p.m. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Ober Rivers & His D.U.I.S at Peggy’s Corral
Ober Rivers hails from Myakka City and brings an eclectic mix of instruments including upright bass, electric and acoustic guitar and a unique rhythm section with Cajun flair.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Peggy’s Corral, 9274, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover. peggyscorral.net.
Betty Fox Band at Sarasota Sky Bar and Club
Betty Fox’s live performance draws from an extensive background in gospel and a lifelong passion for soul music backed up by a skillful band.
Details: 8 p.m.-midnight. Sarasota Sky Bar and Club, 1927 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $10. facebook.com/sarasotasky.
Bamboo City at Motorworks Brewing
Koko Ray Hansen’s tropical quintet Bamboo City has roots in reggae and island music and features saxophones, flute, keys, guitar and vocals.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. motorworksbrewing.com.
Saturday
Nathanael Hyer & The Rail Car Choir, Faceless Bandits at Burnt Orange Sound Studio
Independent Jones is filling the live music gap in Bradenton this summer with three pop-up concerts. Round two will bring Nathanael Hyer & The Rail Car Choir, a new band from Bradenton, and local favorites Faceless Bandits together at Burnt Orange Sound Studio on Saturday. There are only 40 tickets available, so don’t lollygag!
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Burnt Orange Sound Studio, 6003 28th St. E. Unit B, Bradenton. $15. facebook.com/independentjones.
Eric Yoder at The Good Liquid Brewing Co.
Eric Yoder, frontman of local band Speak Easy, will play a solo acoustic set.
Details: 8-10 p.m. Saturday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. Free. thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Roger Harrison Jazz Trio at CopaMoca
Roger Harrison will be back at CopaMoca this Saturday, and this time he’s bringing his whole trio. Grab a bite to eat and cool off with some jazz in Village of the Arts.
Details: 8-10 p.m. Saturday. CopaMoca, 1506 13th St. W., Bradenton. Free. 941-778-4454. copamoca.com.
Dr. Dave Band at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse
Dr. Dave and band play a high-energy blend of music that they describe as country-grass-rock.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. 19 E. Road, Sarasota. No cover. stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.
Renesito from Cuba at Cask and Ale and Kitchen
Guitar player Renesito Avich plays Cuban classics with elegance, passion and precision.
Details: 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. Cask and Ale and Kitchen, 1548 Main St., Sarasota. No cover. caskalekitchen.com.
Sunday
Cyndi Burger at Bunny and Pirates on Tap
Cyndi Burger plays beach rock and classic tunes.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. 12404 Cortez Road W., Cortez. No cover. facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.
Natalie Wendel Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Natalie Wendel Quartet plays jazz featuring bass, drums, guitar, saxophone and vocals.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
