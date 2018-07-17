Star Wars fans, rejoice: You can geek out at this Bradenton event on Saturday

This weekend, LECOM Park might look more like a science-fiction convention than a ballpark.
That’s because the Bradenton Marauders are hosting a “Geekend” featuring two nights of nerdy fun.
Friday is Heroes and Villains Night. (No, The Beach Boys won’t be there.)
Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite hero or villain from any comic, Sci-Fi or fantasy world.
A costume contest will crown the best hero and best villain of the night.
A separate canine contest will be held for dressed up pups. All dogs require a $2 “Bark Badge” to enter the park.
Famous and infamous characters like Batman, the Joker and Catwoman will also roam the stadium.
Details: Gates open at 5:30 p.m., game against the Daytona Tortugas starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday. LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. $6-$10. 941-747-3031. bradentonmarauders.com.
Star Wars Night
Saturday is Star Wars Night.
The Marauders will be clad in unique Star Wars jerseys emblazoned with Chewbacca.
The jerseys will be auctioned off via the Live Source app, and winners will be invited onto the field to receive the jerseys and have them autographed after the game. A portion of proceeds will benefit The American Cancer Society.
Fans also will be able to interact and take pictures with lifelike Star Wars characters provided by the 501st Legion.
The Legion is an all-volunteer group that promotes interest in Star Wars by producing top-notch costumes for events and contributing to communities through costumed charity and volunteer work.
Also, Zambelli Fireworks will launch a postgame fireworks display.
Details: Gates open at 5 p.m., game against the Daytona Tortugas starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. $6-$10. 941-747-3031. bradentonmarauders.com.
