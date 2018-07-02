Watch this boat make a winning run at the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix

Go Pro video from the Powerboat Races Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix

GoPro footage captured Saturday, June 30 during the P1 Superstock Races and footage captured Sunday, July 1 during race for the Powerboat Races.The GoPro video was captured from cameras placed on the GEICO P1 Superstock and Miss GEICO race boats.
By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

July 02, 2018 12:11 PM

The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix races made waves in the Gulf this weekend along Lido Beach, despite rain and red tide.

More than 100 racing teams participated across 12 classes of racing during the two-day event.

GoPro footage captured aboard Miss GEICO shows a portion of the boat's first-place run in the Superboat Unlimited category on Sunday. The victory earned a net prize of $2,200 after entry fees according to the Grand Prix website.

The Grand Prix concludes on Wednesday with an Independence Day fireworks display that launches just south of Ringling Bridge.

The GoPro video was captured from cameras placed on the GEICO P1 Superstock and Miss GEICO race boats near Lido Beach, Florida.

