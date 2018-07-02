Watch this boat make a winning run at the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix

The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix races made waves in the Gulf this weekend along Lido Beach, despite rain and red tide.

More than 100 racing teams participated across 12 classes of racing during the two-day event.

GoPro footage captured aboard Miss GEICO shows a portion of the boat's first-place run in the Superboat Unlimited category on Sunday. The victory earned a net prize of $2,200 after entry fees according to the Grand Prix website.

The Grand Prix concludes on Wednesday with an Independence Day fireworks display that launches just south of Ringling Bridge.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY