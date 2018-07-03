Try this easy and festive Fourth of July drink recipe

Pier 22 Restaurant "mixologists" have concocted a special drink for Independence Day.
By
Up Next
Pier 22 Restaurant "mixologists" have concocted a special drink for Independence Day.
By

Entertainment

Try this easy (and festive) drink recipe for the Fourth of July

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

July 03, 2018 12:49 PM

island margarita.jpg
The Island Margarita is a specialty cocktail only available duting Pier 22's Foruth of July celebration.
Provided photo

The "mixologists" at Pier 22 Restaurant in downtown Bradenton have concocted a special drink just for Independence Day.

It's called the Island Margarita, and it gets its festive blue splash from blue Curacao liqueur.

You can try it at the restaurant’s July Fourth Buffet and Fireworks Party, or make it at home with this easy recipe:

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Sauza Signature tequila

3/4 ounce blue Curacao

1.5 ounces pineapple juice

1.5 ounces freshly made sour mix

Directions:

Shake all ingredients and garnish with a pineapple. Enjoy.

via GIPHY

Happy Independence Day!

Read More

  Comments  