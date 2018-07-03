Try this easy (and festive) drink recipe for the Fourth of July

The "mixologists" at Pier 22 Restaurant in downtown Bradenton have concocted a special drink just for Independence Day.
It's called the Island Margarita, and it gets its festive blue splash from blue Curacao liqueur.
You can try it at the restaurant’s July Fourth Buffet and Fireworks Party, or make it at home with this easy recipe:
Ingredients:
1.5 ounces Sauza Signature tequila
3/4 ounce blue Curacao
1.5 ounces pineapple juice
1.5 ounces freshly made sour mix
Directions:
Shake all ingredients and garnish with a pineapple. Enjoy.
Happy Independence Day!
Comments