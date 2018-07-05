Your Weekend Fix: 8 fun things to do around Bradenton (July 6-8)

Music on main

Soul and blues ensemble The Lauren Mitchell Band will perform Friday during Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch. Food vendors, beer trucks and kids activities will line the street. The event benefits Sarasota Southside Rotary Club.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. 8100 Lakewood Main St., Bradenton. Free. 941-907-9243. lakewoodranch.com.

"Face of a Mermaid," a mosaic piece by Anna D’Aste at Little Swamp Studio and Gallery in Village of the Arts. Village of the Arts

Release your inner mermaid

Village of the Arts Art Walk has a mythical theme for July. See multimedia mermaids throughout the Village, shop arts and services, grab a bite to eat and listen to live music.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. villageofthearts.com.

Trailside Phantoms

Trailside Phantoms is a St. Petersburg-based string band that describes their sound as "American weird." They will perform at Jerk Dog Records on Friday night during Village of the Arts Art Walk. Listen for influences of folk, bluegrass and skiffle music in their original and traditional tunes.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. Jerk Dog Records, 1119 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. facebook.com/jerkdogrecords.

Singer-songwriter Emily Ross will play Friday night at Good Liquid Brewing Company. Emily Ross

Beer and music

Singer-songwriter Emily Ross will perform Friday night at The Good Liquid Brewing Company. The Schnitzel Trailer German Food truck will be on site from 5-9 p.m. and the brewery will also have treats by Sweet Niche Baking Company.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Company, 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

LECOM Park is home to the Bradenton Marauders. Herald file photo

Baseball nights

There are lots of chances to see the Bradenton Marauders play at LECOM Park this weekend and into next week. They face the Fort Myers Miracle from Friday through Sunday, then start a four-game stretch with the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Monday.

Details: July 6-12. LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. $6-$10. milb.com/bradenton.

Tour downtown Bradenton and hear tales from its past on Saturday with Hike it Florida. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Haunted hike

Hike it Florida will lead a walk through Bradenton with a haunted twist. Explore hidden corners of downtown Bradenton as guides share documented and personal experiences of the historical area, and possibly catch a glimpse of the town's "former residents."

Details: 8-10 p.m. Saturday. Hike begins at Manatee County Public Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton. $15. Pre-registration required. Sign up at hikeflorida.com.

Jazz night

CopaMoca will host its second jazz night this Saturday featuring the Steve Roiland Trio. Roiland is known to go double trumpet on stage. Not sure what that means? You'll just have to see for yourself.

Details: 8-10 p.m. CopaMoca, 1506 13th St. W., Bradenton. Free. copamoca.com.

Germany's Sami Khedira, left, and Mexico's Hector Herrera challenge for the ball during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) AP

Go World Cup crazy

Regardless of whether you are a fan of the true sport of football, the excitement of an international competition like the World Cup is hard to beat. There are a few places around Bradenton screening a lot of the games, including Gecko's Grill and Pub locations and Brew Life Brewing. Shamrock Pub in Sarasota will be open for all games, no matter the hour. Here's hoping you didn't bet on the Iceland team in the office pool ...





Details: Through July 15. fifa.com/worldcup.