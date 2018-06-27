There's something Jurassic happening in Palmetto. And it promises to be big.

Feld Entertainment produces live touring shows such as "Disney on Ice" and "Monster Jam."
Next up is a live arena experience based on the "Jurassic World" universe. The show will be built and rehearsed in Feld's Florida studios, which are located in Palmetto.
The studios measure more than 580,000 square feet, with dedicated rehearsal space and on-site design and fabrication shops.
The show is produced in partnership with Universal Brand Development, headquartered in Universal City, Calif.
It will include a herd of life-size dinosaurs and make use of projection mapping technology to transport audiences onto Isla Nublar, the fictional Central American island in the "Jurassic World" films.
“The live Jurassic World arena experience will create new ways for fans to engage with one of the world’s most popular franchises,” said Kenneth Feld, Chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment in a press release. “Feld Entertainment has the expertise and experience to bring this iconic franchise to life through an innovative format in an immersive arena setting coupled with a unique narrative that includes iconic locations and fan favorite dinosaurs — creating edge-of-your-seat, live entertainment that is a mix between a stunt show and a 3-D thrill attraction.”
Fans of the franchise have a bit of a wait before they can see the finished show, though. Tickets go on sale early next year and a U.S. tour starts in the fall of 2019.
In the meantime, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is playing in theaters now.
