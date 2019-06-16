Chilean goalie who made stunning saves against US played college soccer in Florida

Megan Rapinoe: FIFA still hasn’t gone all in on women’s soccer USWNT star Megan Rapinoe discusses the lack of balance when it comes to FIFA supporting women's soccer like it does for the men. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK USWNT star Megan Rapinoe discusses the lack of balance when it comes to FIFA supporting women's soccer like it does for the men.

Christiane Endler came to play.

No doubt the 27-year-old goalkeeper for Chile walked onto the field with Thailand’s 13-0 loss to the U.S. women’s national team hanging over her head, but she refused to let it happen to Chile.

Though Chile fell to the US 3-0, Endler racked up a number of spectacular saves against some of USWNT’s best players, including Lindsey Horan and Christen Press.

In a post on Twitter, U.S. soccer icon Hope Solo called Endler “spectacular,” stating that she brings “such pride to the GK position.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But the goalkeeper, who plays professionally for Paris Saint-Germaine, has ties to U.S. soccer.

She was goalkeeper for the University of South Florida in college.

According to USF, Endler played for the Bulls for two seasons from 2012 to 2013 and has the sixth-most saves in the program’s history at 170.

After her sophomore season, Endler began her professional career as a member of Chelsea FC where she played for one season before joining Colo-Colo then Valencia CF for a season each.

She hit her stride with Valencia, where she made 23 appearances and won the Zamora de España award for allowing the fewest goals throughout the season, TellerReport reported.

In 2017 she signed a 3-year contract with the prestigious Paris Saint-Germaine, where after her second season fellow players voted her the best goalkeeper in France, the L.A. Times reported.

It’s Endler’s skillful stops that kept team USA from yet another runaway victory in this year’s Women’s World Cup.

ENDLER AGAIN!



The Chile goalkeeper is standing on her head, this time robbing Christen Press. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/xdmRTyIvc8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2019

ALMOST 1-0!



Chile goalkeeper Christiane Endler saves a near own-goal, then Carli Lloyd strikes the post from a tight angle. Big let-off for Chile! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/xa3pPeF0cL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2019

Though the US walked away with the win, social media has jumped on the Endler train, praising the former Bull for her agility and lightening-fast reflexes.





Endler isn’t average...she is spectacular! Does anyone think she should be playing in front of a smaller goal? Thank you @TIANEendler for bringing such pride to the GK position! Keep your head up! https://t.co/mPN7Ips8SN — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) June 16, 2019

Can Christiane Endler play in Copa America for the men's national team? — Wade Jones (@jon_carvajal) June 16, 2019

Massive props to #CHI GK Endler! She made some huge saves today. It could have easily been 7 or more goals for the @USWNT — AnnMarieB (@Ann_In_AZ) June 16, 2019