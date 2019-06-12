This is how social media reacted after a controversial penalty helped France to victory

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

With a thrilling Group A match between two of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup’s better sides heading for what looked like a draw, a penalty through VAR (virtual assistant referee) changed the complexion of Wednesday’s battle between tournament host France and Norway in Nice.

Social media had their own reaction to the call that gave France a 2-1 victory to top Group A with six points through two tournament matches.

Here’s a look at the play, involving Norway’s Ingrid Engen and France’s Marion Torrent:

The Norwegian player gets to the 50/50 ball first. The French player comes in with two feet. No way is that a penalty. #FRANOR pic.twitter.com/SjfTFtGpQz — Sean Kent (@seankent) June 12, 2019

And here’s a sample of the social media reaction:





Never a penalty she kicked the ball first #FRANOR — Elliott (@Elliott3910) June 12, 2019

Never a penalty. If anything, the French player jumped in with two feet, which should mean a yellow card, if not red. #FRANOR — phil deal (@ice_kingy) June 12, 2019

Engen...I feel you, girl. I would be confused if I went into a tackle and got ball first (and a yellow card) while the other player jumped into the tackle(?) with two feet and ended up earning a penalty kick. #FRANOR #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/HDMOwJckdg — Kelly (@k_dunbar9) June 12, 2019

Ingrid gave the right look after that call! No way was that a penalty...VAR is an actual joke! #FRANOR #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/rZy9AuNY2i — Monica Waller (@monica_waller) June 12, 2019

France plays Nigeria on Monday to conclude group play. A result, either a victory or draw, advances the French to the knockout stages of the tournament.