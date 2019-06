FIFA Women’s World Cup: United States vs. Thailand live updates from group stage

A history of the USWNT in the World Cup The USWNT has the most World Cup titles in women's history. If they win this year, they'll be the first women's team to win back-to-back World Cups. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The USWNT has the most World Cup titles in women's history. If they win this year, they'll be the first women's team to win back-to-back World Cups.

The United States kicks off the 2019 Women’s World Cup against Thailand at 3 p.m. in France with a Group F matchup. Stay tuned for live updates, highlights and analysis as the top-ranked United States begins the quest for its record fourth Women’s World Cup title.

2:30 p.m.

In just 30 minutes, the United States’ Women’s World Cup title defense will get underway against Thailand to kick off play in Group F. The United States has never lost its World Cup opener and it’s a major favorite once again to start the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

In the only previous meeting between the United States and Thailand, the United States won by nine goals at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the United States’ loaded front line, a similar outcome is possible Tuesday at Stade Auguste Delaune in Reims, France.

Superstar striker Alex Morgan plays the center forward role in the United States’ 4-3-3 alignment, and Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath are two all-world wings getting her the ball. Behind those three are Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan and Sam Mewis, all of whom are playing in the World Cup for the first time and could be part of the next generation of attacking for the United States.

The biggest question marks for the United States come in the back end.

Alyssa Naeher was the reserve on the 2015 Women’s World Cup team, but now she’s taking over as the top goalkeeper with Hope Solo out of the picture. In front of her are Crystal Dunn, Julie Ertz, Abby Dahlkemper and Kelley O’Hara, another relatively inexperienced group for the United States. Both Dunn and Dahlkemper are playing in the World Cup for the first time, and O’Hara is making her first career World Cup start.

Some of the biggest names on the roster are available off the bench. A loaded group of reserves includes Mallory Pugh, Morgan Brian, Carli Lloyd, Ali Krieger and Christen Press.