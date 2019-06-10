Two longtime friends share the field as Canadian team members in Women’s World Cup

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Team Canada players Lindsay Agnew and Nichelle Prince were 16 years old when they first met, ProstAmerika reported. They’ve now been roommates for 6 years, according to a post on Instagram.

After playing together on Canada’s under-17 national team, Agnew, a defender, and Prince, a forward, became roommates when they played for Ohio State University, the Houston Chronicle reported.

At Ohio State, the women racked up an impressive resume of accomplishments. Among them, both were selected for second-team All Big Ten while Prince was fourth on the Buckeyes’ list of career assists and Agnew was a four-time OSU Scholar-Athlete, according to a news release from Ohio State University.

In 2017, both women were drafted to teams more than 1,000 miles apart. Agnew went to the Washington Spirit and Prince to the Houston Dash, but a trade brought Agnew to Houston the next year, ProstAmerika reported.

“We used to talk about how cool it would be to play on the national team together and get to go to a World Cup or the Olympics together,” Prince said, according to the Houston Chronicle. “I always think back to that when we’re stressed about stuff.”





That dream is now a reality as both players helped lead Canada to a 1-0 win over Cameroon on Monday, but only time will tell if the friends will get to celebrate a World Cup win. In 2015, team Canada made it to the quarter-finals and is expected to perform well this year, the Time Bulletin reported.

The friends fiercely support one another, often praising each other’s successes in interviews and on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Prince praised Agnew for being “the girl who goes above and beyond for everyone in her life.”

In an interview with Backline Soccer in 2018, Agnew called Prince, “calm, composed, competitive, and fast”, stating that they never fight, so they “would make a good team.”