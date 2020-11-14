Outdoors Column | First kingfish tournament pays off big for team Figured It Out

Capt. Anthony Belmonte had never won a kingfish fishing tournament. In fact, before last weekend’s King of the Beach, he had never even fished in one.

“I just got my new 36-foot Contender and wanted to start doing tournaments when I wasn’t running charters on it,” the longtime Hubbard’s marine captain said. “I wanted to do this one as my first, and it worked out great.”

The King of the Beach is one of the biggest fishing tournaments around. Its awards have brought anglers home with 6-digit pay checks as they search for the biggest single kingfish within a nearshore boundary that levels the playing field. Anyone can win with one big king mackerel.

Belmonte and team Figured it Out might have been new to kingfish tournaments, but he wasn’t new to fishing for the speedy gamefish. He had a plan, and the day before he scouted a few areas while catching bait to have for tournament day. A few dozen blue runners joined another few dozen cigar minnows, scaled sardines and threadfins that he planned on slow trolling the next day. On the morning of the tournament, they found themselves near the southern border line for the tournament.

“We started fishing about eight miles out just north of Venice. We caught two kingfish about 12 and eight pounds but nothing big. I moved us in a few miles to a ledge where we’ve got fish before and on the first pass we got a 20-pounder. The next pass one of the blue runners got eaten on a 4500 Diawa BG and that fish took off east,” Belmonte recalled.

Heading east typically meant a smaller fish, but it soon changed direction and headed west. “That’s when I thought we might have something. It happened quick and only took about five minutes. It came up to the boat and we got him in immediately. The hooks were barely hanging on to the gill plate and top of his back and with just a little pull and they came right out. We were lucky.”

Looking at the size Belmonte judged it to be about 30 to 34 pounds. It wasn’t until he weighed it he realized he underestimated the size, as it was closer to 40 pounds.

At the weigh in, team after team brought fish up to the scales. Figured it Outs’ was the first big one and a weigh in crew member told Belmonte their fish was definitely going to finish top three. It ended just shy of 40 pounds, at 39.78.

“I knew two people behind us had big fish that I was worried about. One was 10 boats behind us and that fish ended up weighing at 39.55 pounds. I was then worried about team EG Vodka after that.”

Team EG Vodka and Capt. David Heavenridge gave Belmonte’s team every reason to be concerned. Their fish was nearly the same size, but on the scale it would come in just .18-pounds short at 39.60. With no other big fish to come, Belmonte realized he was going to win, jumping into the crowd.

“We ended up taking home $51,000. I only entered one of the Calcuttas. I didn’t really think for our first tournament we would even end top three! But of course we’re happy with how it all played out.”