'He just sucked it in.' Watch this goliath grouper inhale a 3-foot-long reef shark

You think sharks are the kings of the sea?
You may want to think again after watching this video of a goliath grouper going to town on a shark the other day.
The action was captured by Everglades Fishing Company out of Everglades City, Florida, in the Gulf. Captain Jimmy Wheeler was taking out a family from Indiana. At one point, the group reeled in a reef shark that was about three feet long.
All of a sudden, a massive grouper appears and snatches the flailing fish off the line.
The titillating clip has been devoured by various news outlets.
“To be with people who had never seen this kind of thing before makes me really love my job,” Jimmy Wheeler, the charter fishing company’s captain, told Garden & Gun.
“He just sucked it in,” his wife Michelle Wheeler later told Fox News of the incident, which she did not witness in person. “I don’t remember ever seeing anything this crazy.”
The captain adds that the grouper ended up spitting out the shark. It is unclear whether it survived the trauma, but Wheeler and the crew threw it back to the ocean, anyway.
As for the grouper, it didn’t go hungry. Wheeler told Garden & Gun that the fish, estimated at about 500 pounds, snatched up a stingray they caught just a few minutes later.
Goliath groupers have been placed under protection in 1990 due to overfishing.
It swam away, sated.
