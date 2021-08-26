Be smart about your bike rides and let your helmet light the way

The bike helmet obviously has one primary job — to protect your noggin in a fall or accident. But that doesn’t mean it can’t serve other purposes as well. That was the inspired thinking behind the Lumos Ultra, the latest from a company that had the smart idea of adding lighting to bike helmets to promote greater visibility.

With the Ultra, you get 360-degree visibility via three LED modules placed on the helmet, which means motorists will see the lights from any direction. But this helmet has upped the technology even further, adding additional features to let drivers know where you’re going. Let’s start with turn signals, which can be triggered by a remote mounted to your handlebar or by gesture when you’re wearing an Apple watch. You can also take advantage of built-in brake lights when coming to a hard stop. With an app on your smartphone, you can customize the lighting patterns on your helmet, check the battery life, and track your activity with Strava or Apple Health. Of course, the helmet also delivers on its primary goal of protection. It’s equipped with a click-dial adjustment to ensure proper fit, nine massive vents for better cooling, and moisture-wicking padding on the inside for comfort. The electronics are all fully sealed, so riding in the rain isn’t a problem.

For urban riders who regularly have to navigate high-traffic areas, this helmet will do more than protect your head — it can help prevent accidents from happening.

Price: $115-$150, lumoshelmet.com