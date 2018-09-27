As temperatures get cooler, this Smartwool hoody is a must for outdoor activities

The temperature when you start a hike can be very different than when you finish. That makes having the versatile Smartwool Women's Merino 250 Hoody such an excellent top to have in the fall. Made with 100 percent Merino wool, the hoody is excellent at both regulating body temperature and wicking sweat. The wool is naturally odor resistant with and very soft feel against the skin.
This is Smartwool's heaviest fabric, appropriate for cool to cold temperatures, yet it's very breathable and comfortable. The flatlock seam construction and a smooth feel eliminate chaffing during vigorous exercise, but this hoody works just as well if you're out for a walk or sitting by the campfire. While it may have all the performance characteristics of a technical piece, the hoody is also just plain comfortable and cozy when you're running errands or tailgating. You may just applaud the coming of the colder weather with this in the closet.
$130, smartwool.com
Comments