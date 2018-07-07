As red snapper season winds down, some big gag grouper are on menu

American red snapper have been on the agenda for anglers running deep into the Gulf of Mexico, and for good reason. As most deepwater travelers know, the end is near with the July 21 season closure.
In the wake of red snapper season closing, the next big target in the Gulf of Mexico will remain open. The cool water favoring gag grouper might be an afterthought for many in the heat of summer, but it doesn’t mean big ones haven’t been caught.
Capt. Josh Prunier has been one of those running deep for red snapper. Out past 200 feet, fish seem to grow bigger, and it just so happened a gigantic gag grouper decided to partake in an offering meant for a red snapper.
“I’ve been offshore a lot lately, really dialing in my customers,” Prunier said. “And then you never know what you’ll get out there.”
As they fished 60-pound line and leader tackle in 210 feet of water, Prunier readied angler Matthew Ryan with a pinfish on a knocker rig intended for red snapper. When a fish hit, Prunier knew it was something different.
“It was a big fish, and on the light tackle I was really surprised it didn’t go into the ledge or bottom, that was crazy. We got a bit lucky and it’s the biggest gag I’ve ever seen.”
The gag grouper Ryan was able to coerce up from the bottom was an enormous 51 inches and 59.7 pounds. Prunier couldn’t believe it.
“That’s not something you ever expect,” Prunier said.
In fact, Prunier believes if you want to target gag grouper, shallower is better. He’s been one of the best at targeting gag grouper on his inshore charters in shallow water around Sarasota and Tampa Bay.
“The first two weeks of the season it was really good,” Prunier said. “Right now it’s really hot so the fish are a bit lethargic, but it will get really good again when it cools down. There’s fish from 40 to 100 feet on ledges and rocks. That fishing is pretty much year round, but it can take more patience in the summer.”
Gag grouper season opened on June 1 and will run through the end of the year. They must be 24 inches total length to keep, and there's a daily bag limit of two per person within the four per person grouper aggregate. The current world record gag grouper is 74 pounds, 12 ounces.
