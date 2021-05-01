Sharks’ Korenar shines, but Colorado Avalanche sweeps two-game series

The San Jose Sharks received a standout performance from goalie Josef Korenar but couldn’t turn that into a win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Alexander Barabanov, Logan Couture, and Tomas Hertl all scored, but the Sharks allowed two third-period goals in what turned into a 4-3 loss to Avalanche at Ball Arena on Saturday.

Evander Kane earned his 500th career NHL point, as he assisted on Couture’s goal that cut Colorado’s lead to 3-2 at the 9:55 mark of the third period.

Mikko Rantanen answered with 4:26 to go in regulation time to get the two-goal lead back for the Avalanche, which swept the two-game series. The two teams meet again for two games in San Jose on Monday and Wednesday.

The Sharks could be officially eliminated from the playoff race as soon as Monday night.

If the Sharks lose to the Avalanche in regulation time and St. Louis beats Anaheim, they would be nine points back of the Blues with four games left to play.

Korenar stopped 34 of 36 shots in the first two periods but couldn’t continue to hold off the Avalanche. Korenar finished with 40 saves.

“It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t get at least a point there,” Sharks coach Bob Boughner said. “I thought (Korenar) made some big saves, especially the last 10 minutes of the second period.

“For a young guy that doesn’t have very much experience, he’s battling hard and fighting hard.”

The Sharks (20-26-5) were outshot 21-4 in the second period and trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes.

The only reason why it was still a one-goal game was the play of Korenar, whose saves including a handful of the spectacular variety. One near the end of the second period came as he stretched his right pad out to stop a shot from in close on Rantanen.

“I just saw the puck and he was by himself,” Korenar said of Rantanen. “I almost did the splits and he hit my pad.”

“He kept us in the game,” Couture said. “He was probably our best player for the majority of the night. It could have been a lot more than the four that they got.”

Barabanov’s goal opened the scoring at the 4:25 mark of the second period, as he took a pass from Tomas Hertl for his second goal in three games in San Jose. It was the Sharks’ first power-play goal since April 10, a stretch of 10 games.

The Avalanche dominated the rest of the period, outshooting the Sharks 16-3 along the way.

Nathan MacKinnon’s goal at the 13:08 mark of the second period came on a back door tap-in after a nice pass from Conor Timmins, and Andre Burakovsky scored 2:58 later after he fired a wrist past Korenar from the top of the circle after the Sharks lost a faceoff.

“There were four or five times in the second period where we got stuck with our fourth line on the ice, and (Colorado) jumped out with the big guys because we can’t get them off on an icing call, and that’s what starts it,” Boughner said. “Not making a good play at the end of a shift. We’re just flipping it out with too much juice on the puck, and that’s where you get your mismatches.”

The Sharks won just 25 of 61 faceoffs Saturday.

“We’ve got to do a better job of winning our faceoffs,” Couture said.

MacKinnon was held without a shot on goal Friday night for the first time in 263 games but had eight through two periods Saturday.

“We gave them too many chances,” Couture said. “Once they get open ice, especially McKinnon and Rantanen and those guys, they can make plays. We gave them too much ice and they got confidence.”

Korenar was making his fourth start in six games for the Sharks, as he entered Saturday with a 2-3-0 record, a .893 save percentage, and 3.03 goals-against average. He helped the Sharks sweep a two-game series with the Arizona Coyotes earlier this week, stopping a combined 49 of 55 shots.

“I feel every game more confident,” Korenar said. “You can see that and even (Sharks goaltender coach Evgeni Nabokov) told me the same thing.”

Korenar made 15 saves in the first period as the two teams were tied 0-0 after 20 minutes.

“I’ve always said I like these games if you have a lot of shots because then you don’t have a lot of time to think about anything else,” Korenar said, “and you’re just in a game. I did what I had to do.”

The Sharks were playing against goalie Devan Dubnyk for the first time since they traded him to the Avalanche on April 10 for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

Dubynk went 3-9-2 for the Sharks with a .898 save percentage and a 3.18 goals-against average. His also made an impact off the ice, as he fit in seamlessly with a Sharks group that was looking to correct some team culture issues that festered throughout the 2019-2020 season.

In four games with the Avalanche prior to Saturday, Dubnyk was 2-2-0 with a .887 save percentage and 3.32 goals-against average.