Red Wings rebound, show resolve in 3-1 victory over Blue Jackets

DETROIT — This was a different looking Red Wings team Saturday afternoon and, ultimately, a better one.

Particularly better than the past seven days, as the Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-1, ending a three-game losing streak.

Particularly after Thursday’s ugly loss in Nashville, the Wings were intent on out-working, then outplaying the Blue Jackets and that’s what the Wings did.

The Wings dominated the first period, outshooting Columbus 16-5, and taking a 2-0 lead when Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri scored 29 seconds apart midway in the first period.

Anthony Mantha made it 3-1 at 4:42 of the third period, giving the Wings insurance.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard, getting the start in place of Thomas Greiss (and injured Jonathan Bernier), earned his first victory as a Red Wing with 21 saves. It was his first win in the NHL since November 23, 2018 (Pickard was a Philadelphia Flyer).

Pickard appeared to gain confidence as the game progressed and had several key saves in the third period, including steering away a Seth Jones one-timer with just under seven minutes left, to maintain the Wings' two-goal lead.

The Wings (11-20-4) and Columbus (13-14-8) conclude the two-game series with another 3 p.m. start Sunday at LCA.

Nick Foligno scored for the Blue Jackets, who are winless in three games (0-2-1), and desperately need points to stay in the playoff chase.