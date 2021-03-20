Blues end skid with 2-1 shootout win vs. Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. — About seven hours before his return to the lineup, veteran forward Jaden Schwartz expressed confidence that the Blues could rediscover their game quickly.

“Quickly” arrived Friday night at SAP Center, in the form of a 2-1 shootout victory over the San Jose Sharks. Vladimir Tarasenko had the winner in the shootout.

Gone is the five-game winless streak (0-2-3), matching the team’s longest since a seven-game drought (0-6-1) under Mike Yeo during the 2017-18 season.

With Schwartz back in the lineup after missing 15 games due to injury, the band is getting back together. Tarasenko and Tyler Bozak also returned from injuries recently, and Robert Thomas could be back by the end of the trip (March 25 in Minnesota) according to Yeo’s successor as coach — Craig Berube.

At 15-10-5, the Blues held their spot in fourth place in the West Division. Seventh-place San Jose fell to 11-13-4.

The last time Jordan Binnington started a game here, he left in a huff, shoving everything in his path wearing a San Jose jersey after getting pulled in the second period down 4-3. Things went better this time. He had been in a slump of his own, recently with a 1-4-2 record over his previous eight starts.

(He got a no-decision in the game he was pulled, with the Blues rallying for a 7-6 win Feb. 27 with Ville Husso in relief).

Midway through the overtime period, the Blues were whistled for too many men on the ice. Jake Walman stepped on as Vince Dunn was going off. But Dunn stayed by the wall and the penalty was called. But the Blues killed it off, with Binnington making a clutch save on Timo Meier in the process.

So it went to the shootout.

Just as the Blues are getting players back, they sustained another injury late in the first period Friday. With a loose puck in front of the San Jose net, Oskar Sundqvist and Kyle Clifford collided hustling in to make a play.

It looked like Clifford’s right knee slammed into the back of Sundqvist’s left knee. Clifford was fine, but as play headed the other way up the ice, Sundqvist lay on the ice in pain. He had to be helped off the ice with 1:07 left in the period with an apparent knee injury.

As for the play on the ice, it was a scoreless first period, which was a big improvement for the Blues lately. They had been outscored 6-0 combined over their previous three games, including a season-high three first-period goals allowed Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Beyond that, the Blues looked much crisper on offense, outshooting the Sharks 12-9 with the aid of a power play after San Jose got whistled for too many man on the ice. Schwartz and Jordan Kyrou both had strong chances in close, but couldn’t solve Sharks goaltender Martin Jones.

Additionally, the team was more disciplined on defense and better with their zone exits.

The Blues had a power-play opportunity in the first period when San Jose was whistled for too many men on the ice. They got another chance in the second, when the Sharks were detected with too many men once again.

Yes, it’s been a problem for San Jose, and not just Friday, because Sharks coach Bob Boughner talked about it after the team’s morning skate.

The Blues couldn’t take advantage of either opportunity, the game’s only two penalties through two periods. If that weren’t bad enough, San Jose countered the other way just as the second-period penalty was ending and burned the Blues for a 1-0 lead.

Ryan Donato, who had been serving the penalty, got out of the box just in time to join an odd-man rush by the Sharks. He took a drop-pass from Marcus Sorsensen, then took his time, beating Binnington stick side with 4:52 left in the second.

Similar to the first period, the Blues outshot San Jose 12-7 in the second and had some decent chances. Even so, the Sharks had more high-danger opportunities — they just didn’t register as shots on goal.

For example, Kevin Labanc hit the post from the slot just four minutes into the second. About two minutes later, Marc-Edouard Vlasic missed the net with his shot on a 3-on-1 break. Eight minutes in, Tomas Hertl deked his way around Dunn and then slid the puck over to Meier, who had an open backdoor net front but couldn’t convert.

After the Donato goal, things looked bleaker for the Blues when Zach Sanford was called for goaltender interference after he ran into Jones on a move to the net. Strangely, the Blues controlled the puck for much of the San Jose power play. It almost looked like it was 5-on-5 play for a while.

And then Clifford, with the puck behind the San Jose net, whipped around towards the front and whipped a shot that deflected in off Bozak. The short-handed goal, the Blues’ second of the season, tied the game 1-all with 13:38 left in the third.

The previous shorty also came against San Jose, by Mackenzie MacEachern, in the 7-6 win in the Binnington temper tantrum game.

For Bozak, it was his first goal of the season, in what was just his ninth game. His 163rd career NHL goal came on his 35th birthday.