Sharks erase three-goal deficit, lose to Golden Knights in OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Logan Couture and Max Pacioretty got into a wrestling match in the first period. Kurtis Gabriel and Ryan Reaves dropped the gloves for a heavyweight tilt at the start of the third period.

The extracurricular activity that one has come to expect whenever the Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights get together materialized as expected Friday night.

So did an entertaining game.

The Sharks erased a three-goal deficit and scored with just over a minute remaining in the third period to tie the game, but forward Pacioretty scored at the 1:25 mark of overtime for a 5-4 Golden Knights win at SAP Center.

With the Sharks down by a goal. Kevin Labanc scored his fifth goal of the season at the 18:53 mark of the third period. Vegas goalie Oscar Dansk misplayed the puck as it slid toward him, and Labanc got a stick on it to knock it across the goal line to tie the game.

Brent Burns, Matt Nieto and Couture also scored for the Sharks, who dropped to 1-3-1 on this seven-game homestand. The two teams play again Saturday night, before the Sharks play the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

The Sharks fell behind 3-0 by the 2:57 mark of the second period, as starting goalie Martin Jones was pulled for the fifth time this season after he faced just eight shots.

Reilly Smith and Chandler Stephenson scored at the 5:48 and 7:03 marks of the first period, respectively, and Pacioretty gave the Golden Knights a three-goal lead.

Pacioretty had just come on the ice and threw a low shot at the Sharks net that slid under Jones for his 11th goal of the season. Jones was then replaced by Devan Dubnyk, who stopped all 10 shots he faced over the final 16:56 as the Sharks killed two late-period penalties to Gabriel and Rudolfs Balcers.

Burns’ power play goal came at the 6:01 mark of the second period, and Nieto scored at the 12:43 mark of the second period.

Couture tangled with Pacioretty with about seven minutes left in the first period. Pacioretty hit Couture near center ice well away from the puck. Couture remained on the ice for a few seconds, and when the play came back up the ice, tackled Pacioretty right in front of the Sharks’ bench.

There was no call on Pacioretty but Couture was given a two-minute minor for roughing, the second of two penalties the Sharks had to kill in the first period.

At the start of the third period, Reaves and Gabriel dropped the gloves in a spirited tilt. The two exchanged words during pregame warmups, and then started the third period on the ice together. After the fight, the two continued to jaw at each other from their respective penalty boxes.

Given the distant and more recent history between the two teams, there was bound to be some bad blood Friday.

In their only other meeting this season, Sharks’ defenseman Radim Simek was injured and had to miss four games after he was crunched against the end boards by Golden Knights winger Jonathan Marchessault.

A few seconds later, Simek was cross-checked in the midsection by Marchessault, left the game, and did not return.

Sharks coach Bob Boughner did not like the lack of response from his team as they failed to stand up for their teammate in that situation.

“We’ve talked a lot about how we’ve tried to address the culture, and there’s been a lot of good things that have come out of some of the changes that we’ve made,” Boughner said last month. “I think this is just another learning experience.

After that game, a 3-1 Vegas win, some Golden Knights players felt Evander Kane unfairly jumped Reilly Smith. The two collided midway through the third period before they got into a wrestling match and fell onto the ice.

“Jumping a guy like Smitty, he’s not … I think Evander’s got him by a few pounds, for sure,” Vegas forward Alex Tuch told Golden Knights television broadcasters after the game. “You know what? I know that he’s going to have to keep his head up every game we play. All the next seven games we play, Evander better be looking over his shoulder because there’s going to be a lot of guys that are going to want to get him back for that.”