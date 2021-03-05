Alex DeBrincat scores twice, Malcolm Subban makes 39 saves and Blackhawks beat Lightning, 4-3, on Philipp Kurashev’s shootout goal

CHICAGO — Retiring defenseman Brent Seabrook received a tribute Friday night, but Alex DeBrincat stole the show, rallying the Chicago Blackhawks from a two-goal deficit against the Tampa Bay Lighting, and Philipp Kurashev sealed a 4-3 win with a shootout goal.

The Hawks and defending-champion Lighting went to overtime for a second night in a row at the United Center, and the hosts’ prospects didn’t look good after committing a penalty in overtime.

Duncan Keith was called for slashing with 1:56 left in OT, giving the Lightning a four-on-three power play, but the Hawks sent out a big lineup of David Kampf, Connor Murphy and Nikita Zadorov and killed it off.

Malcolm Subban made a nice blocker save against Victor Hedman and made a leg save to thwart Brayden Point’s shot.

Kurashev went top-shelf against Curtis McElhinney for the only goal in the shootout, and Subban stopped Steven Stamkos to secure the win.

Subban let out a shout as teammates congratulated him. He had 39 saves to McElhinney’s 24.

Subban said the shootout win felt good but credited the defense in front of him.

“We blocked a lot of shots,” he said. “As goaltender, you don’t want to face (Steven) Stamkos taking one-T’s (one-timers) all night.”

DeBrincat scored his 100th career goal during a first-period power play, then led off scoring in the second with a one-timer off Patrick Kane’s assist.

DeBrincat has at least one goal in four straight games and a point in eight straight.

The second-period goal was the 101st of DeBrincat’s career and 14th of the season. He also has 100 career assists and 14 this season.

Seabrook, 35, a Hawks veteran of 15 seasons, announced his retirement Friday morning, citing a severe hip injury that prevented him from returning to the ice despite surgery and more than a year of rehabilitation. He helped the Hawks win three Stanley Cups in 2010, ‘13 and ‘15.

The United Center video boards showed a montage of Seabrook’s career highlights — starting as a boyish young prospect — before the tribute shifted to players from both benches tapping their sticks on the ice in approval as referees and a smattering of special guests clapped.

Seabrook addressed the Hawks in the locker room before the game.

“Brent ... had a nice little speech for us,” DeBrincat said. “Good (for) him. Probably (an) emotional day for him and a lot of guys in the room.”

Anthony Cirelli put the Lighting on the board first with a short-side wrister, assisted by Point and Ondrej Palat.

The Lightning hogged the puck for the early half of the first period and gave the Hawks fits getting out of their defensive zone or through the neutral zone, much like the Hawks did to the Lightning during the first two periods of Thursday’s game, which the Lightning won, 3-2, in overtime on Alex Killorn’s buzzer-beating deflection goal.

Killorn and Victor Hedman bedeviled the Hawks again on the Lightning’s first power-play opportunity — in almost identical fashion.

With Killorn screening, Hedman fired from the high slot, and the puck ricocheted off Killorn’s body. This time their victim was Subban instead of Kevin Lankinen.

DeBrincat gave the Hawks a spark.

As Carl Soderberg screened McElhinney, DeBrincat tucked a top-shelf shot through a narrow opening to McElhinney’s stick side. Adam Boqvist and Kane were credited on the assist.

At 7:18 of the second, Kane served up another helper, which DeBrincat blasted under McElhinney’s wing, again on his stick side.

In the third period, Ryan McDonagh knocked in a rebound back door off Killorn’s shot. Nearly three minutes later, Dominik Kubalik returned the favor off Keith’s rebound.

It was Kubalik’s ninth goal of the season.

The teams play for the third time in four days at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the United Center.