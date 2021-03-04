San Jose Sharks’ offense dries up in loss to Colorado Avalanche

SAN JOSE, Calif — Two days after scoring six goals against the Colorado Avalanche, the Sharks on Wednesday couldn’t find a way to get a single shot past against Philipp Grubauer.

The Sharks were held to 16 shots through the first two periods and were shut out by Grubauer and the Avalanche in a 4-0 loss at SAP Center, as the two teams split their two-game series.

Goalie Martin Jones finished with 34 saves as the Sharks fell to 1-3-0 on their seven-game homestand. Grubauer had 26 saves as he shut out the Sharks for a second time this season.

Mikko Rantanen and Samuel Girard scored the Avalanche’s first two goals Wednesday, and Gabriel Landeskog scored on the power play at the 8:23 mark of the third period for a 3-0 Colorado lead. Sharks forward Joachim Blichfeld was assessed a match penalty for a hit to the head of Avalanche sniper Nathan MacKinnon at the 8:08 mark of the third period.

Rantanen rounded out the scoring for Colorado, which now heads back to Denver to begin a nine-game homestand.

Wednesday’s start was Jones’ second straight and third in four games. Jones stopped 33 of 35 shots in Monday’s 6-2 Sharks win over the Avalanche, helping him rebound from a Feb. 22 start against Minnesota in which he allowed four goals on 20 shots and was pulled midway through the second period.

The Sharks’ homestand continues with games against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday and Saturday, and concludes Monday with a game against the St. Louis Blues.

The Sharks fully expected the Avalanche to come out flying in the first period Wednesday.

San Jose’s win Monday marked the second time in four games Colorado had lost by a 6-2 score. The Avalanche had a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but the Sharks followed with six unanswered, including four goals in the third period.

“As far as the conversations go, I don’t want to say tough conversations but they were to the point, and honest and fair,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday morning.

“It’s tough at times with the expectations that we have for our team,” Colorado defenseman Devon Toews said. “Consistency is something that we really have to focus on a lot .. make sure we finish games and play through games and that adversity that comes in a game.”

Colorado’s top line of MacKinnon, Landeskog and Rantanen combined for 12 shots on goal Monday but accounted for one goal as MacKinnon got the secondary assist on Landeskog’s power play goal at the 4:21 mark of the second period.

The Sharks generally have had success against the Avalanche over the years when they’ve kept MacKinnon mostly in check.

When MacKinnon has two or more points in any given game against the Sharks, the Avalanche are 4-0-0. When MacKinnon has been held to one point or fewer by the Sharks, the Avalanche are 5-9-3. Coming into Wednesday, MacKinnon had 23 points in 21 career regular-season games against San Jose.