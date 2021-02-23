Wild stay hot on West Coast with 6-2 victory at San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Goals were in short supply for the Wild going into and coming out of the team's COVID-19 shutdown.

Not so much anymore.

The offense continued to deliver, lifting the Wild over the Sharks 6-2 on Monday at SAP Center for the team's third consecutive victory — a run in which the Wild has scored 14 times.

Marcus Foligno recorded the third Gordie Howe hat trick of his career, following up a first-period fight with a goal and an assist, and the Kirill Kaprizov-Victor Rask-Mats Zuccarello line remained in-sync — combining for nine points after collecting five the previous game.

Other standouts included winger-turned-center Ryan Hartman, who assisted on two goals, and defenseman Ian Cole tallied his first goal with the Wild while also chipping in an assist.

Kaapo Kahkonen, who has been in net this entire win streak, racked up 31 saves.

This latest outburst by the offense, which has coincided with the Wild welcoming more regulars back to their lineup from the COVID-19 outbreak that stalled the season for six games, came in comeback mode.

Just 45 seconds into the first period, San Jose's Brent Burns chipped the puck behind Jonas Brodin and went to his backhand to capitalize on the Sharks' first shot on Kahkonen.

But then the Wild's most dynamic line of late took over.

Kaprizov and Rask set up Zuccarello for his second goal in as many games at 7:49 and then on the very next shift, Zuccarello found Kaprizov for a tap-in past San Jose goalie Martin Jones just 11 seconds later.

The goals tied the franchise record for the fastest two goals on the road, tying the pair of tallies by Mattias Weinhandl and Wes Walz on April 15, 2006, at Dallas.

Before the period let out, Foligno fought the Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov and actually motioned for the officials to break up the scrap after Knyzhov was bleeding by his left eye.

As soon as Foligno exited the penalty box in the second period after serving the five-minute major, he was on the ice — helping spark the next wave of offense.

His pass to Hartman ended up working its way to Cole, who buried the puck off the rush at 3:36 of the second to put the Wild up 3-1.

And then at 10:48, Foligno shot a Hartman pass that clipped San Jose's Nicolas Meloche and floated by Jones to complete the Gordie Howe hat trick.

With two assists, Hartman notched his first multi-point game of the season. He has four points (including one goal) during a three-game point streak that ties his career high.

Former Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk replaced Jones after Foligno's goal; Jones exited with 16 saves, and Dubnyk made 12.

After the switch, the Sharks responded — with captain Logan Couture pulling the puck from behind the net and stuffing it past Kahkonen at 11:57.

But before the second ended, the Wild reinstated its three-goal cushion.

Brodin scored in the waning seconds of a four-minute power play, handcuffing Dubnyk's glove hand at 17:25 for the Wild's fifth power play goal of the season and Brodin's first with the man advantage since Dec.15, 2016, at Nashville. Overall, the Wild went 1-for-3 and the Sharks were 0-for-3.

Zuccarello and Rask earned assists on the goal, and their line with Kaprizov finished with nine points after Rask scored into an empty net with 3:03 to go in the third; Zuccarello earned an assist on the play.

During a three-game point streak, Zuccarello has seven points and is one shy from 400 in his career. As for Rask, he has six points in his past four games and this was his second two-point effort of the season.

Kaprizov leads NHL rookies in assists (nine) and points (13) aside from being the Wild's leading scorer.