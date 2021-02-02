Chicago Blackhawks rally twice to tie the Carolina Hurricanes, but they lose 4-3 in a shootout

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks rallied twice to tie the Carolina Hurricanes, but Andrei Svechnikov’s goal in a shootout gave the Hurricanes a 4-3 win Tuesday at the United Center in the teams’ first meeting this season.

Philipp Kurashev and Patrick Kane scored in quick succession to close out the first period in a 2-2 tie, and after the Hawks lost the lead in the third, Dylan Strome knotted it again with 6:39 left in regulation.

Winger Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin returned to the Hawks lineup after being removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol earlier in the day.

The Hurricanes jumped on Hawks goalie Kevin Lankinen, taking a 1-0 lead 3:51 into the game on Svechnikov’s wrister. Warren Foegele found an opening with 5:14 left in the first period as Lankinen tried to slide over to cover the right post.

But once again the power play gave the Hawks the jump start they needed.

Matthew Highmore drew a holding penalty against defenseman Haydn Fleury, and Kurashev tapped in Pius Suter’s pass in front of goalie James Reimer. It was Kurashev’s second goal in as many games and his first on the power play.

Kane finished off a Hawks rush with a snipe over Reimer’s stick 1:44 later, the Hawks’ quickest back-to-back goals this season. DeBrincat and Kane scored 1:51 apart against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second game.

The Hurricanes took a 3-2 lead in the third period on an unfortunate ricochet from Nino Niederreiter’s right-side shot that bounced to Vincent Trocheck and left Lankinen exposed on his left side.

But Strome answered late in the third after some nifty passing by Dominik Kubalik and DeBrincat that found Strome in front of the net for the tying goal.

DeBrincat and Beaudin both played in the Hawks’ 3-on-3 units in overtime. DeBrincat played 21 minutes, 47 seconds despite a week layoff and Beaudin was in for 20:01.

DeBrincat also took the first try in the shootout — the Hawks’ second of the season — but was denied.

Svechnikov took the Hurricanes’ third attempt and put it through Lankinen’s legs for the winner.