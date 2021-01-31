Philipp Kurashev makes a quick impact centering Patrick Kane’s line as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 to break a 3-game losing streak

CHICAGO — Philipp Kurashev scored a goal and assisted on Patrick Kane’s third-period goal, and Pius Suter scored unassisted in the third as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Sunday at the United Center.

Kurashev centered Kane’s line for the first time — a running theme for Kane and his revolving door of linemates — and they and Mattias Janmark looked in perfect unison on a tic-tac-toe goal with 7:28 left in the first period.

They had a three-on-two rush with Janmark bringing up the puck from the right side, Kane coming down the middle and Kurashev driving left. Janmark slammed on the brakes and passed to Kane, who dished to Kurashev, who tapped it in behind Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins.

The Blue Jackets answered about five minutes later. Boone Jenner bounced the puck off the wall to get around Calvin de Haan and slapped it to Jack Roslovic. After Kevin Lankinen rejected Roslovic’s shot, Jenner poked a rebound through Lankinen’s legs.

The Hawks made Merzlikins pay twice for leaving the net while trying to make an exchange.

At the 7:41 mark of the third period, Suter got down low with the puck and waited for Merzlikins to recover, then bounced the puck off the back of his pads and into the net.

The Hawks padded the lead about six minutes after Suter’s goal as Merzlikins was out of the net again and scrambled to get back. Kurashev passed from behind the net to Kane, who made a sharp-angle shot.

Hawks forward Reese Johnson made his NHL debut and was particularly active on the forecheck, slamming Seth Jones into the wall behind the net and stealing the puck.

NBC Sports Chicago analyst Eddie Olczyk spoke to Johnson during the first intermission, and Johnson talked about how “pumped” friends and relatives were once he informed them about his debut.

“I want to bring energy and some grit and finish my checks,” he said. “Do whatever I can to help the team win.”

Johnson got his welcome-to-the-league moment in the second period when he and a couple of Blue Jackets got into a brief scuffle that resulted in offsetting high-sticking penalties for Johnson and Blue Jackets defenseman Dean Kukan.

Johnson was in the mix again early in the third period when referees had to separate some of the Hawks and Blue Jackets.