Chicago Blackhawks can’t hold on to 3rd-period lead and lose 3-2 in overtime to Nashville Predators

Defenseman Roman Josi wrapped a goal around Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 win in overtime Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

It was a frustrating night for the Hawks, who took two leads but allowed the Predators to rally, including in the third period to send the game into overtime.

Subban made 36 saves in his second start of the season and his first since a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opener. The Predators took 39 shots, almost twice as many as the Hawks (20).

Subban made 17 stops in the first period and weathered a barrage in the latter half of the period that included four shots on goal in the last 1:25.

But in the second period, the Hawks turned over the puck in the neutral zone, and Yakov Trenin took the puck from Nikita Zadorov before making a hesitation move to get the puck past Subban and tie the score 1-1.

The Hawks had taken the lead in the first period by taking advantage of the Predators’ 30th-ranked penalty kill, with Dylan Strome flipping in the puck after Andrew Shaw redirected the rebound of a Dominik Kubalik shot. It was Strome’s second goal of the season and extended the Hawks’ power-play scoring streak to seven games.

Mattias Janmark had the highlight play of the game when he intercepted an ill-advised pass by the Predators’ Matt Duchene, raced up the ice on a one-man breakaway and beat Pekka Rinne to the short side for a 2-1 lead that the Hawks carried into the third period.

Subban survived another flurry of shots on the Hawks’ third penalty kill, only to give up a goal to Mikael Granlund with 8:54 remaining in regulation after a defensive breakdown created an opening.