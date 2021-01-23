Wish granted: Blue Jackets ship Dubois to Jets for Laine, Roslovic

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pierre-Luc Dubois has gotten his wish.

The Blue Jackets traded the disgruntled center to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday along with a third-round pick in 2022 for a pair of skilled forwards — Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic, an unsigned restricted free agent from Columbus who'd been training with the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets while unsigned.

Roslovic, 23, has signed a two-year contract with Columbus worth a total of $3.8 million and already is undergoing COVID-19 testing in order to join his new team. Laine, 22, was on Winnipeg's injured reserve with an upper-body injury and could take longer to arrive because of the day-to-day injury, quarantine requirements and the process of obtaining a U.S. work visa.

Regardless, the Blue Jackets are happy with the return for Dubois, 22, who requested a trade upon signing a two-year contract extension the week before training camp. Laine was selected second overall in the 2016 NHL draft, one spot ahead of Dubois, and Winnipeg took Roslovic 25th overall in 2015.

“It's not bittersweet at all," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said during a video conference Saturday. "We’re really excited here. I can tell you right from the (2016) draft, we drafted Pierre-Luc at three and Patrik Laine was (taken) No. 2. We would’ve given a lot to move up from three to two at that time and we’re very excited to have Patrik Laine join us — and there’s a price to be paid for an elite player like he is."

Laine topped 30 goals in each of his first three NHL seasons and had 28 goals in early March of last year, when the NHL's four-month pause for the COVID-19 pandemic ended the regular season prematurely.

Roslovic, 23, is less accomplished thus far. Kekalainen said he will get a good opportunity to shine in Columbus, likely playing center. The Jets selected Roslovic 25th overall in 2015, four spots ahead of where Columbus used its second of two first-round picks to take defenseman Gabriel Carlsson 29th overall.

The Jackets also got defenseman Zach Werenski eighth overall in that draft.

“I think Jack Roslovic’s going to be a huge part of this whole trade," Kekalainen said. "He’s a guy that we wanted to draft. Couldn’t get it done. Obviously, there’s other teams that have their turn too and we couldn’t get to him. Every time we’ve ever had trade talks with Winnipeg, I’ve asked ’em about Jack Roslovic. He’s a hometown boy and we think he can play center in the National Hockey League. He’s got tremendous speed and skill and hockey sense, so we’re very excited to have both of those players join the Blue Jackets.”

Conversely, they don't seem too unhappy to jettison Dubois, whose lackadaisical effort became painfully obvious to those within the team structure during practices and games. It culminated Thursday in the Jackets' home-opener at Nationwide Arena, when Dubois was benched for all but 3:55 on five shifts in the first period of 3-2 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Dubois' final shift left a lot to be desired in terms of effort, ending with a slow nine-second glide to the bench while the Lightning raced off toward the Columbus end with the puck, and his decision to take a slow skate away from the bench area during the next TV timeout apparently didn't sit well with his team — although nobody from the team was willing to state that publicly.

As for Dubois, who set franchise rookie records for goals, points and games played in 2017-18 — breaking records set by former Blue Jackets star power forward Rick Nash — the Jackets' former No. 1 center didn’t publicly offer a reason for his desire to leave. It’s believed to be multi-faceted, tied to a prolonged contract negotiation and feuding relationship with coach John Tortorella, but neither side has offered much about the reason for Dubois' trade request.

Laine and Roslovic had also made it known they hoped to find new NHL homes, including Roslovic choosing to stay in Columbus and not sign his next RFA deal with the Jets, so from that aspect the trade was a good match.

"I think the best trades are the type of trades that help both teams," said Kekalainen, who previous pulled off similar deals ti acquire defenseman Seth Jones (for Ryan Johansen) and Max Domi (for Josh Anderson). "I think in this case, that's what happened. They're going to get a good player. We're going to get two good players and we both move on."

At the time of the 2016 draft, most experts assumed Kekalainen would select forward Jesse Puljujarvi, who’s also Finnish. Instead, he chose Dubois and took a good deal of initial criticism for it. Dubois, however, developed into a powerful two-way center and has anchored the Jackets’ top line the past three seasons.

Now, they’ll have Laine on the left wing of that line. He'll likely play with center Max Domi and either Oliver Bjorkstrand or Cam Atkinson on the right wing. The second line's center is up for debate, but it wouldn't be surprising to see either Roslovic or Alexandre Texier deployed in that spot. Veteran Mikko Koivu is set to return Tuesday from an extended absence due to the NHL's list of COVID-19 protocols, and he'll likely center the third line.

Laine, when healthy and motivated, is a prolific goal-scorer. He's already netted 140 goals and has also dished out 110 assists for 250 career points in 306 games with the Jets, who signed him to a one-year deal worth $6.75 million when it became clear he wasn't interested in signing long-term.

Kekalainen said he has already begun preliminary discussions with Laine's agent, Andy Scott, and hopes to work something out that will keep the young star in Columbus longer than just this season. The Blue Jackets own Laine's signing right for two more years, but he has arbitration rights as negotiating leverage and could force a similar situation as Dubois if he'd like to play elsewhere.

"We're going to start building a long-term relationship with him," Kekalainen said. "I know him personally a little bit, because I was with the management team (for Finland) at the 2016 World Cup and he played on that team as an 18-year old. Everything I know about him, he's a good kid, a good teammate ... we're going to try to build a long-term relationship with him and I'm not concerned. When I talked to him, he sounded very excited to come to Columbus. So, it's a great start."