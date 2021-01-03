Penguins coach Mike Sullivan ‘hungry for more’ entering pivotal year

PITTSBURGH — In so many ways, this will be the strangest training camp Mike Sullivan will have overseen since becoming Penguins head coach in December 2015.

For one, it is snow-boot season here already, the ongoing pandemic pushing back the start of the NHL campaign from early October until mid-January. Instead of practicing in a packed house at their Cranberry practice facility, the Penguins will open training camp Sunday at an eerily empty PPG Paints Arena.

There are a dozen new players with whom he has only been able to exchange digital how-do-you-dos. Meanwhile, his three loyal assistants are gone.

And while expectations in Pittsburgh remain as lofty as ever, the Penguins for the first time since Sidney Crosby was a teenager aren't being hyped as one of the top Stanley Cup contenders by analysts outside the 412 area code.

Amid these unfamiliar circumstances, Sullivan's focus has not wavered.

"Nothing is inevitable in this game. There's such a fine line between winning and losing," he told the Post-Gazette on Thursday. "There's so much parity in this league now. It's arguably the most difficult trophy in sports to win. We know that. We've been through it ourselves — both sides of it."

The ranks of those who were part of the back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017 seemingly dwindle by the day. But Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are still in town, along with a few other former playoff heroes.

Sullivan has savored watching them mature over the years, especially guys like Bryan Rust, Jake Guentzel and Tristan Jarry, who were there with him in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton when he started as the American Hockey League coach. They are getting married, becoming fathers, growing as humans.

"It's exciting," Sullivan said. "I've had the privilege of coaching these guys for a fair amount of time now. To see how far they've come as young men and as players is one of the most rewarding things I think coaches experience."

Seeing Crosby and Co. lift the Cup again would be pretty rewarding, too.

"That excites me, the opportunity to work with this group again," he said.

Another early playoff exit, this one at the hands of star goalie Carey Price and the 24th-seeded Montreal Canadiens, had some wondering if Sullivan wouldn't get that opportunity. Was he worried then that he would get fired?

"I don't really concern myself with decisions that I can't control," Sullivan said. "My focus is just on what I can learn, how we can get better, how we can improve. And that's really where my focus has been, trying to do my very best each and every day to coach this team the best way that I know how."

Obviously, Sullivan is back, which shouldn't have been surprising since he was rewarded with a contract extension a year earlier. But assistant coaches and good friends Mark Recchi, Jacques Martin and Sergei Gonchar are not.

Do those dismissals mean that Sullivan is entering 2021 on the hot seat?

"It's easy to criticize the coach when the team loses," Jim Rutherford recently told the Post-Gazette. "But we've already broken down how that series went. The coach can't go out and have a special night to score on one of the best goalies in the game. Let's call it the way it was. It wasn't about coaching."

The Hall of Fame general manager added that he thinks Sullivan is "one of the best coaches in the game" and that he "couldn't be more confident in anything" than Sullivan's ability to push the Penguins back into Cup contention.

"It's the easiest thing when the media starts throwing things around. It draws more attention. People listen or read articles or listen to talk shows. It gives them something to talk about," he said. "But the fact of the matter is you have a guy here who won two Stanley Cups here. He's a very good coach."

Still, this is the NHL we're talking about. Last season, seven coaches got canned before the All-Star break in January. Sixteen of the league's 31 teams have made a change behind their bench since the end of the 2018-19 season.

Sullivan, who has the NHL's fifth-longest active tenure, appreciates the patience shown by Rutherford and the Penguins but is aware it may not last.

"It means the world to me that he has the faith and the trust in me, along with our ownership group," he said. "I don't take one day of that for granted."

This time a year ago, the Penguins were one of the hottest teams in the NHL. With Crosby and other important players sidelined, the team bought into the disciplined style of play Sullivan pushed. Jarry was playing out of his mind. Rutherford made a bold move to bring in winger Jason Zucker.

Inexplicably, once Crosby returned, everything soon started to unravel. After a long layoff due to the pandemic, they lost three of four to the Canadiens.

When the Penguins burst out of the Toronto bubble before they even had to do their first load of laundry, Sullivan sought honest feedback from players, his general manager and his two new assistants, Todd Reirden and Mike Vellucci. He asked them, would they do anything differently? And if so, why?

"At the end of the day, there's only one team that's happy," Sullivan said. "But when I look at this past season, there was a lot more to like than there was to dislike. And I think that sometimes gets lost in the narrative. I also understand why, because the expectations are high and we fell short of that."

Offseason moves suggest that the Penguins hope to win playing a similar style, with speed that flusters opponents up and down the ice. But Sullivan has said he plans to integrate fresh ideas from Reirden and Vellucci. We won't know how they will evolve until after the puck drops Jan. 13 in Philadelphia.

Sullivan spent most of the offseason back home in the Boston area. When he wasn't plotting a return to prominence for the Penguins over WebEx video calls, he was busy enjoying time with his family in a rare autumn away from the rink.

He flipped through a bunch of books. He hit the golf course, admiring the scenic views of leaves changing colors. He learned how to play chess with his son, Matt, after the Sullivans binged the Netflix miniseries, "The Queen's Gambit."

"There've been silver linings throughout this difficult time," said Sullivan, who with his wife, Kate, also has two daughters. "My family is probably not unlike many others. We have tried to maximize the opportunity together."

Sullivan is back in Pittsburgh now, eager to blast his whistle and begin training camp. He admits it is going to feel strange doing that in January.

The reshuffled and renamed East Division, which has swapped in Boston and Buffalo for Columbus and Carolina, will be "real competitive," Sullivan says. But he thinks Rutherford did "a really good job" of retooling the supporting cast and is confident "our core group of players" is capable of another Cup run.

All the other stuff, especially scrutiny over his job security, is irrelevant.

As long as they keep letting him in the building, he plans to keep doing what he believes will put the Penguins in position to win a third title in six years.

"And I'm comfortable with that. I know how hard I work at it. I appreciate the relationships that I've built. And I'm proud of the successes that we've enjoyed to this point," Sullivan said. "I'm also hungry for more."