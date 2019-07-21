Blackhawks teach their prospects how to eat smarter to get them to NHL faster

The cup of yogurt looked, well, risky.

A minute earlier, one of the Blackhawks chefs had dropped some chia seeds – which he described as a "superfood" – into the yogurt and passed them around to the Hawks prospects standing in front of him. Some fruit was added to help with the taste.

Michal Teply took a nibble, then turned to Kirby Dach, who had also just downed his first taste.

"Do you like it?" Teply asked Dach.

Without answering, Dach shot back: "Do you?"

Looking at Dach, Teply shook his head with the disdain of a kid whose parents had just forced him to eat something new.

The other players in the group – Brandon Hagel, Philipp Kurashev and Reese Johnson – gobbled up the concoction without any problems.

"We don't ask you to go and buy every superfood at Whole Foods and incorporate it into your foods," one of the nutritionists told the players. "Start slow. The biggest part of this whole exercise is to expose you to some things that you can see that they're worth trying."

The Hawks had just begun an hourlong class at this week's development camp designed to teach the young players how to shop smarter, order wiser and eat healthier as they begin carving out careers in hockey.

Head athletic trainer Mike Gapski – who created the program with the medical and training staff, led by Dr. Michael Terry, in conjunction with team nutritionist Julie Burns – doesn't expect players to arrive knowing much about how to prepare their food. Many prospects are teenagers and never have lived alone.

"They're pretty green," Gapski said. "When Patrick Kane came in here, he was a pizza and cereal guy. But he didn't know. This is something new we just brought on a couple years ago because we want to teach these guys. It's development camp. It's not just a prospect camp anymore.

"It's meant to teach these guys how to live, how to be leaders, how to prepare themselves, how to prepare their foods and how to mentally prepare themselves for different things."

Gapski and his crew set up four stations in the kitchen area at Fifth Third Arena. Each session lasted 15 minutes and ended – appropriately enough – when "Chelsea Dagger" began blaring over the kitchen loudspeaker.

Station 1: Brain-Fueling Fish

A plate of grilled salmon, mahi mahi and halibut was sitting in front of Nicolas Beaudin, who had no reaction to it. The nutritionist extolling the virtues of fish finally asked if anyone didn't like it.

Beaudin acknowledged that he did not. He tried the salmon on a gluten-free almond cracker anyway.

"That's good," Beaudin declared.

Next came the hard part: The nutritionist asked him if he would make it.

"Yeah," Beaudin said.

Adam Boqvist overheard the exchange and offered skepticism.

"Don't lie," he said.

Gapski said players today come away from nutritional training sessions willing to incorporate what they've learned.

"In the past it has been (hard), but not so much now," Gapski said. "I know years ago when we first brought in our nutrition program, I'm talking 15 to 20 years ago, I had the hardest time with our players changing our pregame meal from iceberg lettuce just to a spring mix of lettuces.

"To switch from iceberg lettuce, which is virtually nutrition void, versus going to (a spring mix), which has all kinds of vitamins and minerals and things they need, that was a battle. They are all so health-conscious now about what they eat."

The sessions weren't only about what to eat but how to make a complete meal and plan for future meals. Instead of eating just a piece of fish, place it on a bed of cabbage with avocado and add lemon garlic dressing with fresh dill for flavor.

Instead of cooking just one portion, cook two. This provides a healthy snack at night, when it's much easier to go to the cupboard and pour a bowl of cereal.

"We show them a lot about spices," Gapski said. "What kind of spices add different flavors. In addition to adding flavors, it adds nutrients to their diet. It's just a potpourri of things to give them ideas, like what types of carbohydrates to have, when to have the carbohydrates, when to have their proteins. Fruits and vegetables are real important for these guys, and a lot of young kids don't know what to do with them."

Station 2: Premium-Performance Carbs for Fueling

Two words accurately describe this station: bone broth.

Instead of using water to make soup, use bone broth. Making rice? Use bone broth. Putting on some pasta sauce? Make sure you've got some bone broth around.

"As soon as you drink that, it's like getting an IV," the nutritionist told the players. "It goes right into your system."

Many of the foods the Hawks promote are intended to decrease inflammation, promote healing and help with digestion. The chefs laid out bone broth, gluten-free bread and jicama slaw as examples of what will help the players sleep better and heal faster.

"If you have trouble (with digestion), you're going to have trouble in other places," the nutritionist told them. "You're not going to sleep as well, you're not going to heal as well. So we do prefer that you do get more of your carbohydrates from those starchy vegetables and your beans."

Alex Nylander has been with the Hawks for only a couple of weeks but he attended three development camps with his former team, the Sabres, who held similar classes.

"In Buffalo, they would make us cook the stuff," he said. "They wouldn't have different stations like this. They would have us cook something and explain what's good and bad and stuff. It was different.

"I like this one because there were different stations and they all had different things. I still learned a lot today. These are really good tips because it's so important to get good stuff in your body."

Station 3: Keeping it Fresh/New to You/Variety for Victory

Chia seeds were the talk of this station, including a history lesson.

"It was a food staple for the ancient Mayans for a long time," the chef said.

He went on to explain that chia seeds are full of antioxidants and protein and easily can be added to smoothies and salads. Fermented foods such as pickles, sauerkraut and kimchi also are highly recommended to help with digestion.

"The reason we want you to have fermented foods is because it's great gut health," the nutritionist said. "It helps everything inside."

Chocolate is bad, right? Not so fast. Dark chocolate that's made up of 70% cocoa or more can have 10 times more antioxidants than strawberries. Soy sauce might make your food taste a lot better, but according to the nutritionist, it's "really bad for you." Instead, he suggested liquid aminos and coconut aminos to flavor food.

Some of the players tried the dark chocolate and winced.

"The health benefits of dark chocolate are worth learning how to help your taste buds enjoy it," the nutritionist said. "You might not let them at the beginning, but when you start incorporating it into recipes, your brain will actually tell your taste buds that it's good."

Many Hawks prospects have had some experience living fairly independently at college or living with billet families while playing junior hockey. Goalie Dominic Basse, a sixth-round pick this year, attended prep school and has the added benefit of a father who is a chef.

"The chia seeds and the bone broth were the two things that really stuck with me," Basse said. "I liked the chia seeds – just a little teaspoon of it was so good – and the bone broth was good for digestion."

Station 4. How to Read a Food Label + Order from a Food Menu

Boqvist has regrets. Just this week, he went to a Chicago steakhouse and ordered poorly.

"Too expensive," he said. "I picked the wrong one."

And the wrong potatoes. The filet was fine, even with the Bearnaise sauce. But the french fries were an easy fix.

"Could have done a baked potato or a sweet potato that has vitamin A," the nutritionist at this station told him.

But budding stars don't always eat at pricey steakhouses. A lot of the time they just try to sneak in a quick snack between meals.

At this station, several popular protein bars – and some not-so-popular ones – were laid out on the table. A quick look at the information on the side of one of the well-known bars revealed it contains two serving sizes.

That bar would be OK to eat as a snack, the nutritionist explained, but not before a workout.

The players then looked at a computer screen that had the menu of a popular Mexican fast-food chain on it. The nutritionists know it's not realistic to tell players to avoid these places. Instead, they suggested healthier alternatives, such as ordering vegetables in a bowl rather than a processed tortilla.

Knowing the source of their food also is important.

"I wouldn't go to an all-you-can-eat sushi place because you'd have to question where the fish is sourced," the nutritionist told the players. "Your source of your food is going to be really important for your energy, your strength, your recovery, right? So you've got to be smart about what you choose to put in (your body)."

After about an hour of learning how to eat healthy and nibbling on the food at each station, the class was over.

"I haven't eaten since I got off the ice," Jake Wise said. "I'm so hungry."