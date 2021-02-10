Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch Tom Brady throw the Lombardi Trophy to another boat during Bucs Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football quarterback Tom Brady waves to fans as he celebrates their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football quarterback Tom Brady waves to fans as he celebrates their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Phelan Ebenhack AP

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl 55 victory with a boat parade Wednesday.

And star quarterback Tom Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl ring and fifth Super Bowl MVP, became one of the focal points of the parade.

Brady was seen in a couple videos celebrating hard.

First was tossing the Lombardi Trophy across the water from his boat to tight end Rob Gronkowski’s boat, according to reports.

And then there was a video showing Brady being aided in walking once they docked, which led to #DrunkBrady trending on Twitter.

Check them out below:

