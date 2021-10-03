5 things learned in Falcons’ 34-30 loss to Washington FT

ATLANTA — Heartbreak hotel.

Leading for most of the game, the Falcon went to defeat when Washington running back J.D. McKissic dove in to the end zone with 33 seconds to play to give them a come-from-behind 34-30 victory on Sunday at about half-full Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Quarterback Matt Ryan’s heave into the end zone from 37 yards out to Hayden Hurst was batted down by Kendall Fuller as time expired.

Washington improved to 2-2 on the season, while the Falcons dropped to 1-3.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke scrambled out to his left and then tossed the ball back across the field to McKissic, a former Falcon, who pulled away from Deion Jones and raced into the end zone.

The Falcons wasted a three-touchdown performance from running back Cordarrelle Patterson. They had the lead 30-28, but couldn’t run out the clock. Washington drove from its 24-yard for the game-winning touchdown.

The Falcons’ last-ditch effort moved quickly to the 37. Ryan spiked the ball with a second left on the clock before the last pass.

Here are the five things we learned from the game:

1. Roughing the passer: Washington defensive end Chase Young was called for a roughing the passer penalty which nullified sack on fourth-and-2 from the Washington 42.

On the bizarre play, Ryan went down to a knee and tried to heave the ball out of bounds. Young appeared to raise his hand near his face.

The play kept Falcons drive alive.

Four plays later, running back Mike Davis took a swing pass into the end zone from 7 yards out. He broke four tackles to put the Falcons up 30-22 with 14:52 left in the game. He broke attempts from #Washingtonfootball Jon Bostic, Daron Payne, Bobby McCain and Kendall Fuller.

2. Patterson put on show: Falcons running back Cordarelle Patterson caught touchdown passes of 42 and 12 yards in the first half to help power the Falcons to a 17-14 halftime lead.

The Falcons scored on their opening possession. The drive stalled at the 7-yard line and picker Younghoe Koo mad a 25-yard field goal.

On their first possession of the second quarter, Ryan caught Washington safety Bobby McCain looking into the backfield. When McCain came up to stop the run, Patterson slipped behind the defense for his first touchdown catch to make it 10-0.

Washington answered with a 33-yard touchdown pass the Terry McLaurin. Cornerback Fabian Moreau and safety Eric Harris were the closest players to McLaurin.

After stopping the Falcons, Washington Football running back Antonio Gibson scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to make 13-10.

The Falcons come back with a 11-play, 75-yard drive. Patterson made a nifty inside move on safety Landon Collins and then powered his way into the endzone. The Falcons led 17-14 at halftime.

3. Special teams weren’t special: Washington’s DeAndre Carter started off the second half with a 101-kickoff return for a touchdowns.

Falcons rookie safety Richie Grant got his arms around Carter, but he ran threw the tackle attempt and race up the left side of the field for the touchdown. The extra point was missed as Washington to a 19-17 lead.

The Falcons answered with Patterson’s third touchdown grab. He ran a fade route and high-pointed the ball over Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller. The Falcons’ two-point conversion was unsuccessful to make the 23-19.

Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins missed two extra point kicks.

4. Riverboat Ron: Washington coach Ron Rivera was known to go for it on fourth downs when was with the Carolina Panthers. He nicked named “Riverboat Ron” for his gambling ways

He went for it on fourth-and-5 from the Falcons’ 39 in the third quarter. Curtis Samuel was open in the flat for a 10-yard gain. Washington added a field goal on the drive to make it 23-22.

5. Heinicke escape act. Washington quarterback Taylor Heniecke escaped a sack attempt from Dante Fowler and was hit by linebacker Foye Oluokun before heaving up a pass to the end zone.

McLaurin caught the pass for a touchdown in front of Falcons cornerback T.J. Green.. The two-point conversion pass was incomplete, but Fowler was called for offense.

Washington second pass attempt was also incomplete.