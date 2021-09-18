Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. fined by NFL for scrap with Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis

The fallout from Browns starting safety Ronnie Harrison Jr.'s sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis predictably includes financial repercussions.

The twist is they only apply to one of the parties involved.

The NFL fined Harrison $12,128, a league source confirmed Saturday afternoon.

Lewis wasn't fined, the source said.

NFL Network reported Lewis received a warning from the league that any subsequent violation of that nature would result in discipline. But when the dust-up was reviewed, Lewis' actions were not deemed worthy of a fine by the league, according to the report.

Harrison will appeal his fine, another league source said.

Harrison was ejected from last week's 33-29 season-opening loss to the Chiefs after retaliating against Lewis. Harrison played just five snaps before his disqualification with 4:59 left in the first quarter.

Harrison's teammates and coaches did not publicly condone his actions. They all stated, either directly or indirectly, he needed to be smarter and more composed in the heat of the moment, but they also contended Lewis deserved discipline.

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett said Lewis should have been ejected, too. NFL Players Association president and starting center JC Tretter made it clear he thought the league needed to punish Lewis.

In other words, the Browns can't be happy about Lewis escaping without a fine.

The controversial incident unfolded in Arrowhead Stadium immediately after Harrison and linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. tackled running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire along the Kansas City sideline on an 11-yard reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After the play, Harrison looked as if he were trying to step over Edwards-Helaire when Harrison's right cleat got caught on Edwards-Helaire's left knee pad. Essentially tripped up, Harrison stepped on Edwards-Helaire's midsection, but there clearly wasn't a stomp. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski reviewed the replays and the day after the game called Harrison stepping on the opponent "incidental" contact.

Trying to get Harrison off Edwards-Helaire, Lewis reacted by using his right forearm and left hand to push Harrison.

Harrison responded by using his right hand to shove Lewis hard in the neck and chin area, dislodging the assistant coach's headset.

Offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties were called, but Harrison was forced to exit the game while Lewis remained on the sideline. Backup safety M.J. Stewart played 60 snaps in Harrison's absence.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said Thursday he "absolutely" trusts Harrison to return to the lineup and do his job in Sunday's home opener between the Browns (0-1) and Houston Texans (1-0) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

In light of the scrap between Harrison and Lewis, Stefanski revealed Friday the league recently sent a memo to all 32 teams "reminding people and staff members of how you have to conduct yourself on the sideline."

According to the NFL's media company, the memo reiterated a league rule that states the following: "Non-player personnel of a club ... are prohibited from making unnecessary physical contact with or directing abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures at opponents, game officials, or representatives of the League. Penalty: Loss of 15 yards."

The memo also read, "As a reminder, club personnel attempting to address an issue involving players and/or staff from an opposing team should not make unnecessary physical contact with any individual who is not a member of his or her own club."

There was another fine from the Browns-Chiefs opener. Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi was docked $10,300 for unnecessary roughness. He received a face mask penalty while tackling Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry in the second quarter.