Football
What NFL observers are saying about Patriots releasing quarterback Cam Newton
All NFL teams are required to get their rosters down to 53 players by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and there have been a flurry of cuts the last two days.
There are always a few surprise moves, but the New England Patriots shocked NFL fans and media members by cutting quarterback Cam Newton, the Boston Globe reported. That means rookiehttps://www.patriots.com/team/players-roster/mac-jones/
, who was taken in the first round of April’s draft, will be the team’s starter.
The Globe noted Newton missed three days of practice last week because of COVID protocols.
Newton, 32, started 15 games last year for the Patriots after signing with New England following nine seasons with the Panthers. He had signed a one-year contract with the Patriots earlier this year.
The Patriots’ decision to part ways with Newton generated a lot of comments from NFL reporters. Here’s a sample of what was said.
Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab was not surprised by the move:
This is what USA Today’s Mike Jones tweeted about the quarterback change in New England:
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky had been calling for Mac Jones to start:
Pro Football Talk shared this:
Adam Beasley of the Pro Football Network saw multiple reasons for the Patriots making the move.
Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated thinks the move is an upgrade for the Patriots offense.
Here is what others were saying:
And, of course, there were lots of Bishop Sycamore jokes (if you haven’t familiar with that saga, read this).
Comments