Fantasy football 2021: Seattle Seahawks preview

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship.

Here's your 2021 preview of the Seattle Seahawks, the eighth of 32 team profiles leading to draft season:

— 2021 Fantasy MVP: Russell Wilson, QB

Wilson (ADP: 50) has been a top-10 option at quarterback in fantasy all nine seasons he's played in the NFL — top-six in three of the past four. He's currently going off the board at QB7.

— 2021 Fantasy Rookie to watch: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR

Eskridge will benefit greatly with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett demanding most of the attention from opposing defensive backfields. The dynamic playmaker is playing catchup after dealing with a toe injury, but could provide value in deeper leagues as the season progresses.

— 2021 Fantasy Sleeper: Gerald Everett, TE

Everett (ADP: 189) has an established relationship with the new Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who spent his past four seasons with the Rams. There's top-10 upside here, considering how Wilson targets his tight ends inside the red zone and Everett is being drafted as a TE27.

— 2021 Fantasy Bust: Chris Carson, RB

There's no doubt Carson (ADP: 31) is productive when he's on the field. He has per 16 game averages of 1,474 total yards and 10 total touchdowns the last three seasons. The problem is his durability. He landed on the IR as a rookie after breaking his ankle. He missed two games in 2018 with a lingering hip injury. He fractured his hip in Week 16 of the 2019 campaign and missed four games last year with a mid-foot sprain. I'm not rolling the dice unless he's available outside the first three rounds.