Dieter Kurtenbach: The nine most important 49ers in 2021

The 49ers see themselves as Super Bowl contenders. With a roster as talented as theirs, they have that right.

But so much needs to go right for the Niners to make good on that standard.

And while everyone is an important part of the winning machine, there are a few players that carry a bit more than the rest.

Whether it's a question of depth, schematic fit, or simply the position they play, these are the most important players for the 49ers in 2021.

And no, the list doesn't include a quarterback. How important can you be if your backup is perceived to be as good — if not better — than you?

9. Kyle Juszczyk

The Niners have a theoretically viable backup to Juice in Fresno State product Josh Hokit, but San Francisco's starting fullback is still the linchpin of Kyle Shanahan's scheme. In 2019, the Niners lost Juszczyk for four games and while San Francisco went 4-0 during that stretch, San Francisco was oftentimes out of sorts on offense with either Ross Dwelley at fullback or no fullback at all.

Shanahan wants to run the ball out of 21 personnel — two backs, one tight end. It's the foundation of his offense. Without Juszczyk, that foundation is cracked. And while it might not be a huge issue if Trey Lance is in at quarterback (Shanahan appears keen to use 11 personnel with him in the game), if Jimmy Garoppolo is still San Francisco's starter, not being in preferred personnel groups could prove to be a big issue.

8. Jimmie Ward

Ward is arguably playing the best ball of his career heading into year eight, as the Niners have given him more agency in recent seasons to move around the field. He's a wild card who is smart against the run and stout in coverage, with the speed to keep up with receivers and backs and the strength and savvy to handle tight ends. Given the Niners' safety situation — they're running low — he's downright irreplaceable. And like Juszczyk, he might not make many highlight plays, but he is critical to the scheme the Niners want to run on defense.

7. Brandon Aiyuk

The Niners are doing A-OK at receiver, but there isn't anyone else on the roster with the kind of true game-breaking ability that Aiyuk possesses. While Deebo Samuel is a threat in the run game and intermediate pass game, Aiyuk can do those things while also being a more reliable big-play threat over the top. If the Niners can add that deep passing game into their offensive repertoire, they'll be a top-five offense this season. But Aiyuk has to be the catalyst of that evolution.

Shanahan has funneled offense through talented "X" receivers in the past. Aiyuk could be in the position to see a massive workload. If it comes and he takes advantage, the Niners' offense can reach a whole new level. Without him, the Niners have an injury-prone No. 1 in Samuel and a whole bunch of unprovens.

6. Dan Brunskill

Yes, the starting right guard is this vital.

Why?

Well, because he's also the backup center. And the backup left and right tackle, too. I'm sure he could play some tight end as well in a pinch.

Jokes aside, Brunskill is a man in high demand along an offensive line that's talent top-heavy.

If Trent Williams or Alex Mack goes down — even for a series — Brunskill will do a good job in moving over. But now right guard is vacated and the Niners won't feel good about the replacement.

If Brunskill goes down. Well, that's not something the 49ers want to entertain.

So yes, the starting right guard is high on this list. The Niners do not want to find out what life is like without him.

5. George Kittle

I've been impressed by the play of both Dwelley and Charlie Woerner in training camp and preseason action this season — they're both solid NFL tight ends.

But come on now, they're not George Kittle.

Feel free to debate who the best tight end in the NFL is on your own time. All I know is that Kittle is the best all-around tight end in the game. Not only is he a game-breaker as a receiver, but he's also a critical cog in the Niners' run game with his blocking. Pound-for-pound, I'm not sure if there's a better blocker in the NFL.

I think the Niners would be able to move the ball without Kittle on the field, but it sure wouldn't be as easy.

4. Jason Verrett

Verrett returned from injury to be one of the best corners in the NFL last season — a welcome twist on a season where the reverse was too often the norm for the Niners.

And while I am betting on a big, breakout season from his counterpart, Emmanuel Moseley, Verrett is still vital to the Niners' campaign in 2021. With him on the field, the Niners have one side effectively locked down. Without him, the Niners are starting a rookie or Dontae Johnson. Yeah, that's a fairly significant drop-off. San Francisco doesn't want to find out if they can handle it.

3. Nick Bosa

The Niners had a strong defense last season without Bosa, but it wasn't a complete defense.

No, with Bosa back in the mix (and a few solid pickups in other spots) the Niners' defensive line is ready to be the identity of this team again in 2020.

Without Bosa last season, the Niners saw a 20% year-over-year decrease in quarterback hits, a 22% decrease in tackles for loss, and a 37.5% decrease in sacks.

He's one of the NFL's premier pass rushers and his presence alone will speed up opposing offenses. If he is every bit as good as he has looked in his limited practice time this preseason, he might take home Defensive Player of the Year.

2. Fred Warner

It's crazy to think about, but Bosa isn't the most important player on the Niners' defense. No, that would be Fred Warner, the best linebacker in football.

Warner is not only the quarterback of the defense and the fulcrum of the rush defense, but he's also one of the best cover men in the NFL — regardless of position. You can't find me five players who can cover their assignments better than him.

There have been not-so-subtle hints this preseason that Warner is going to be more involved in the pass rush in 2021, too.

The rest of the league is figuring out the position has changed and Warner is the prototype, but to date, there is no viable comparison to the Niners' middle linebacker anywhere.

1. Trent Williams

Left tackle is one of the NFL's most important positions — if not the second-most important position in the sport behind the quarterback. And Williams is the best there is in the game.

It's hard to explain how dominant Williams is on the practice field. He engulfs pass rushers like a 330-pound amoeba. He runs faster than linebackers he's pancaking in the run game. It's comical how easy he makes left tackle.

And whether Garoppolo or Lance is under center, the Niners need that protection. Mike McGlinchey won't switch to left tackle if Williams is sidelined. I've already explained what happens if Dan Brunskill slides over. And if it's not Brunskill, it'd be a 23-year-old rookie and fifth-round draft pick, Jaylon Moore.

Not one of them is coming even remotely close to doing the job Williams does — even on his bad day.