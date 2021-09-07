AFC West preview: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders and Chargers

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) battles Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Tremayne Anchrum (72) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

AFC WEST

DENVER BRONCOS

Coach: Vic Fangio (second season in Denver, 12-20 in the regular season).

Last season: 5-11 (fourth in the division).

Key additions: QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Patrick Surtain II, CB Kyle Fuller, CB Ronald Darby, RB Javonte Williams, OT Bobby Massie, DT Shemar Stephen.

Key subtractions: RB Phillip Lindsay, OT Demar Dotson, TE Nick Vannett.

Looking ahead: Number of playoff games in the five seasons since they won the Super Bowl : 0. The Broncos loaded up on cornerbacks like corners were on sale at Costco. They’re living in the Patrick Mahomes Division of the National Armball League and, despite being ninth in sacks (even without injured sackmaster Von Miller) they tied for 16th in pass defense and 23rd in INTs. Teddy Bridgewater won’t win them many games, but won’t lose them many either.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Coach: Andy Reid (ninth season in Kansas City, 91-37 regular season, 7-6 playoffs).

Last season: 14-2 (first in the division), lost the Super Bowl to Tampa Bay.

Key additions: OT Orlando Brown, G Joe Thuney, C Creed Humphrey, G/C Austin Blythe, LB Nick Bolton.

Key subtractions: OT Eric Fisher, C Austin Reiter, WR Sammy Witkins, LB Damien Wilson, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, CB Bashau Breeland.

Looking ahead: You will notice most of the important new guys have the main job of protecting QB Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes conjured his magical mobility too often last season. When hampered by turf toe, he looked like a boy running from the bully Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. Speaking of quarterback pressure, the Chiefs need to apply more of it. A pass rush that ranks only 19th in sacks despite opponents being forced to throw catches up with you — like, in the Super Bowl.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Coach: Jon Gruden (eighth season with the Raiders, fourth this time around, 19-29 regular season).

Last season: 8-8 (second in the division).

Key additions: DE Yannick Ngakoue, WR John Brown, CB Nate Hobbs, RB Kenyan Drake, OT Alex Leatherwood.

Key subtractions: C Rodney Hudson, WR Nelson Agholor, DT Maliek Collins, S Erick Harris, G Gabe Jackson.

Looking ahead: Malt liquor can half full: the Raiders have improved their record each season since Gruden’s return. Malt liquor can half empty: they didn’t give Gruden all that money and time for 8-8 in the third season. And the offensive guru/head coach oversee an improvement in a terrible defense that gave up the third most points in the league and were the weak half of a -11 turnover potential.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Coach: Brandon Staley (first season with the Chargers).

Last season: 7-9 (third in the division).

Key additions: OT Rashawn Slater, TE Jared Cook, C Corey Linsley, G Matt Feller, G Oday Aboushi, DE Christian Covington.

Key subtractions: TE Hunter Henry, OG Dan Feeney, CB Casey Hayward, S Rashawn Jenkins, OG Forrest Lamp, OT Sam Tevi, G Trai Turner.

Looking ahead: Just as in Kansas City, San Diego drafted and acquired folks with the idea of keeping the young franchise quarterback feeling happy, warm and safe in the pocket. But, they didn’t do anything about the other side of the ball, which means more games with a whole lot of points, too many of them on the wrong side of the scoreboard. QB Justin Herbert might throw 10 to 20 times a game at WR Keenan Allen because, well, how many teams can stop them?

