This was the key to Dolphins’ offensive execution in preseason win over Falcons

If you ask the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback and running back, one of the biggest reasons why the offense functioned so well on its first several drives to open Saturday night’s 37-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons was the pace and efficiency with which the offense operated.

Pace is not to say they went up-tempo. They huddled essentially before every play, but the calls got in to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the offensive line got set up swiftly and there was pre-snap communication that all led to two touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving — from running back Myles Gaskin and another long drive that ended on downs.

“It’s really a point of emphasis every week,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said in a Sunday web conference with reporters. “Offensively, defensively and in the kicking game, we talked about that, talked about that being the first part of having good execution on a play. I think players took to that, tried to execute that and we did a solid job of that [Saturday] night.”

The Dolphins’ first three drives all went 11 plays, picking up 75, 66 and 83 yards, respectively, with the first two touchdown drives each lasting six and a half minutes of time of possession. The third one started at Miami’s own 3-yard line and was the longest one, ending on a fourth-down incompletion in the red zone.

Whether they were throwing downfield or underneath, running the football or working the play fake or run-pass option, it was all working, largely because they were getting set quickly on the front end.

“The faster we can get to the line,” said Tagovailoa, who was 16 of 23 for 183 yards and a touchdown, “the faster those guys are getting set on the D-line on the opposing side, and the easier it is for us to make a Mike (middle linebacker) point or adjust whatever we need to adjust.

“That’s what kind of set up a lot of the plays that we had [Saturday]. I think the slower the operation, it gives the guys on the other side time to see what we’re doing, how we’re aligned and they can make those adjustments there.”

While it’s been emphasized from Flores, Tagovailoa leads the on-field execution of it.

“It’s one thing to hear it from Flo — obviously, you want to do what the coach says — but when the head guy, the quarterback in the huddle, is kind of leading the way, everybody wants to listen to him a lot,” said Gaskin, who had 71 yards total and the two scores. “I think it kind of looked good for us just to get on the ball fast, make sure to keep them on their toes, stuff like that, but I think we did a good job.”

Saturday night’s win seemed to serve as the preseason “dress rehearsal” with Tagovailoa playing the entire first half, along with many starters. With a shorter preseason of three exhibitions in 2021, Flores is still determining how he’ll handle playing time in the preseason finale at the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Haven’t really thought about what we’re going to do next week, who we’re going to play, how much,” Flores said Sunday. “We’ll meet about that a little bit tonight, probably formulate a plan on that throughout the week. Playing in those games are important, and the guys who are on the bubble or close, those guys will play. How much? We haven’t gotten to that.”

As much as Tagovailoa has played in the first two exhibitions, he still hasn’t had any in-game reps with receivers DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, Albert Wilson or Preston Williams. All were held out Saturday, along with Lynn Bowden and Isaiah Ford, while Allen Hurns is on injured reserve.

Tagovailoa has never played in a game with either Fuller or Wilson as Fuller was an offseason free-agent acquisition and Wilson a COVID opt-out during Tagovailoa’s rookie season. Parker and Williams both also missed time at the end of the 2020 season.

“It’s always good to get reps,” said Flores about the balance between getting the wideouts into game action and preserving them for the regular season. “It’s always good to get some game action, and those guys are working to get back as soon as they can. We’ll see what practice looks like this week. We’ll string together a couple of good days of practice, and we’ll talk about them playing in a game, but as of right now, those guys are just working to get back as quick as they can.”

Said Tagovailoa: “It’s important at all times to be able to get reps with the guys that you’re going to be going out there with. I think, at the same time, you don’t want to speed up their process and try to force them into things they’re not ready for. I think that’s just a decision that Flo has to make with the medical staff.”