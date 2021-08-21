Fantasy football 2021: Los Angeles Chargers preview

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship.

Here's your 2021 preview of the Los Angeles Chargers, the fourth of 32 team profiles leading to draft season:

— 2021 Fantasy MVP: Justin Herbert, QB

Herbert (ADP: 52) is an absolute steal considering the price you'd pay for Patrick Mahomes (ADP: 14) or Josh Allen (ADP: 26). Drew Brees' former quarterback coach Joe Lombardi will feature a pass-happy scheme as the Chargers offensive coordinator, which could unlock even more potential from the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

— 2021 Fantasy Rookie to watch: Josh Palmer, WR

A very impressive summer has the third-rounder in position to lock down the third wide receiver spot, which would make him a fantasy asset from jump with Herbert under center. Best-case scenario has him as the team's No. 2 WR this time next year if Mike Williams leaves in free agency, something to consider in Dynasty leagues.

— 2021 Fantasy Sleeper: Mike Williams, WR

In his four seasons, Williams (ADP: 113) has produced a double-digit touchdown season and has also surpassed 1,000 yards while never topping 90 targets. That's the type of talent this 26-year-old possesses.

— 2021 Fantasy Bust: Austin Ekeler, RB

I certainly get the appeal in PPR, but there are better options at cheaper prices considering Ekeler (ADP: 15) has just one 1,000-yard season (from scrimmage) to his name.