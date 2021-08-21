Fantasy football 2021: Denver Broncos preview

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship.

Here's your 2021 preview of the Denver Broncos, the first of 32 team profiles leading to draft season:

— 2021 Fantasy MVP: Jerry Jeudy, WR

Jeudy is currently being drafted as a WR4 (ADP: 91), but could easily finish as a WR2 with his elite route-running ability and improved quarterback play. Go all-in on the second-year stud if Teddy Bridgewater beats out Drew Lock under center.

— 2021 Fantasy Rookie to watch: Javonte Williams, RB

Williams (ADP: 64) is a Freddy Krueger-level nightmare for would-be tacklers and Melvin Gordon is reportedly dealing with a groin injury already — a bad sign for a 28-year-old running back.

— 2021 Fantasy Sleeper: Courtland Sutton, WR

I expect some rust from Sutton (ADP: 81) considering the major knee surgery and missing the majority of last season, but two seasons ago he was a top-20 fantasy receiver no thanks to inadequate quarterback play.

— 2021 Fantasy Bust: Noah Fant, TE

I actually like Fant if you can get him at his current ADP of 111, but I see him coming off the board as early as the sixth or seventh round as the TE6 in some leagues. That's a little rich for my blood. I love his big-play ability, but expect Sutton and a revitalized run game to cut into his red zone targets.