Bucs waive former Navy defensive back Cameron Kinley

TAMPA, Fla. — Navy defensive back Cameron Kinley spent months trying to get his commission delayed so he could pursue an NFL career.

Eventually, he convinced the U.S. Department of Defense to let him give football a chance.

It didn’t last long.

Kinley was among three players waived Sunday by the Bucs after only one preseason game.

Kinley had six tackles, including five solo, in the Bucs’ 19-14 loss to the Bengals Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs also waived tight end De’Quan Hampton and receiver Josh Pearson.

Kinley was president of his class at the U.S. Naval Academy since his junior year and was the team captain of the Midshipmen during the coronavirus pandemic that interrupted the season for a month in 2020.

At the graduation and commissioning ceremony, Kinley gave a speech with Vice President Kamala Harris.

But Kinley faced long odds of making a roster with 22 returning starters, including a crowded secondary.

Nonetheless, he went on a media blitz to get his commission delayed the way it has been with other service academy members playing in the NFL.

Eventually, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin granted Kinley’s request, surprising even the free agent defensive back.

Now Kinley will need to find another NFL team to sign with or pull anchor and head back to the Navy.