Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson attends Jaguars practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer gave his players a surprise treat during Wednesday's practice.

He had an old friend come speak to the team.

Jimmy Johnson, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past weekend, watched practice from the sidelines.

Meyer is following in the path of Johnson, trying to achieve what he did in making a successful jump to the NFL after enjoying success as a college coach.

Johnson won a national championship at the University of Miami in 1987 and went 52-9 in five seasons.

In 1989, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hired Johnson to become his head coach. Longtime friends and former Arkansas teammates Jones and Johnson enjoyed success together. The Cowboys won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1992 and 1993 before Johnson and Jones mutually agreed to part ways in 1994.

Meyer has made the jump to the NFL after winning two national championships at Florida in 2006 and 2008 and another one at Ohio State in 2014.

On Tuesday, Meyer had former Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew address the team. Jones-Drew currently works as an analyst for the NFL Network.

No break

Meyer initially planned to shorten practice, but they went for more than two hours under sweltering heat in helmets and shorts. The point of emphasis was situational work, especially in the red zone and two-minute drill. During red-zone work, quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for touchdowns to tight end James O'Shaughnessy, Jamal Agnew and James Cotton Jr. Lawrence also threw a touchdown to tight end Luke Farrell but a holding call negated the play.

Undecided on QB rotation, starters reps vs. Browns

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said Meyer and the coaching staff plan to meet over the next two days to determine their quarterback rotation and how much time the starters will play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field. Bevell said no decision had been made yet because they want to continue having the players competing in practices this week. Bevell also praised Lawrence's rapid development saying he looks to be really into it. Both Lawrence and Gardner Minshew continue to share first-team reps in practice.

Henderson works for second straight day

For the time in training camp, cornerback CJ Henderson practiced on back-to-back days. He still appears to be working himself back in shape, but he received limited reps during 11-on-11 work.

Back to work

Outside linebacker Josh Allen and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., returned to practice after missing Tuesday for personal reasons. Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II and safety Rudy Ford returned to practice after missing time with undisclosed injuries. Starting offensive guard Andrew Norwell was seen working on the side with a trainer.

Mistake-filled day

Both the receivers and running backs dropped several passes during team work. Running back Travis Etienne couldn't hold onto a screen pass. Rookie receiver Jalen Camp had a pass bounce off his hands thrown by Minshew near the sideline. Marvin Jones Jr. made a rare drop while running a slant route. Running back Nathan Cottrell was wide open in the flat on a screen pass but dropped the ball.

Top catches of the day

Lawrence made a low-sailing pass in the end zone that O'Shaughnessy maneuvered in the back of the end zone to make a diving catch. O'Shaughnessy also made a nice catch over the middle in front of the linebackers. Wide receiver Collin Johnson reached up high to haul in the ball with his right hand on a Minshew pass over the middle.