Steelers legend Troy Polamalu vows to be back in Pittsburgh this season

Troy Polamalu can be elusive, if not reclusive. He avoids the public eye much like he once weaved through and away from would-be tacklers after picking off a pass in the secondary and heading for the opposing end zone.

But Polamalu is approaching something he’d never want to run from — induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That will come next month in Canton, Ohio, with Polamalu surrounded by Steelers friends, family and fans as he’s recognized with the game’s greatest honor. Speaking ahead of the enshrinement ceremony, Polamalu reflected on his relationship with the organization as “great” and even promised that he’ll make it back to Pittsburgh for a game for the first time since he retired in 2015.

“I’m definitely grateful for the time my career ended,” Polamalu said Wednesday. “In terms of the relationship since, I’ve had a great relationship, to be honest. … I’m still close with the family and many of the owners. I don't make it out to Pittsburgh much because my kids are deeply involved in sports, but my relationship with the organization has been great.”

Polamalu did his Zoom call in front of a literature-filled bookshelf that would make any college professor jealous, but he didn’t have any Steelers memorabilia in sight. His choice of attire, though, was a Pittsburgh Riverhounds windbreaker.

Speculation and rumors have long swirled that Polamalu is so aloof in post-retirement because of how abruptly his time ended with the only NFL team he’s ever known. While many former Steelers are all too eager to come back to training camp or playoff games or autograph signings and celebrate their achievements, Polamalu has been absent from any and all reunions for his two Super Bowl-winning teams.

But according to Polamalu, he’s had dinner several times with Steelers President Art Rooney II and wife Greta when the two are in Los Angeles. What he will admit to is not keeping very close tabs on Rooney’s current teams, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise given Polamalu’s many off-field interests.

“In terms of how much I follow the organization, that I haven't done a very good job of,” Polamalu said, almost sheepishly. “That’s where I actually rely heavily upon teammates like Ike [Taylor] and Ryan [Clark] who are still really tied to the game. I’ll say, ‘Hey, is this guy really as good as they say he is?’ And they’ll say, ‘Yeah, he’s legit.’ I stay pretty loosely tied like that, and our group chats are pretty interesting, as well.”

With the benefit of hindsight, Polamalu seems to appreciate retiring when he did. At the time, many around the franchise believed he’d be released at age 34 with one year left on his contract if he didn’t come to that decision himself.

Now 40, Polamalu doesn’t sound as if he has any regrets, even if seven years ago he thought he had more football left in him.

“In regards to how my career ended, it ended at the most perfect time,” he said. “I’m so grateful that I’m here today with the faculties that I have, with the health that I have, with my family, and being able to experience the memories that I have.”

Many of those memories are sure to come rushing back Aug. 7 when he receives his gold jacket. Former Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau will present him, and there’s likely no one better to reminisce on Polamalu’s greatness at the safety position.

Polamalu will take his place in pro football lore next month, but he’ll also receive the highest honor for a Steelers alumnus this year. Polamalu was part of the 2020 class for the Steelers Hall of Honor started in 2017, and when that recognition comes, yes — he plans to be there.

“God willing, this season my family and I will be able to make it back to Pittsburgh,” Polamalu said. “For a couple games, at least.”